President Trump named most admired man in 2020: Gallup
Executive producer of 'Trump Card' Dinesh D'Souza reacts to the annual survey overthrowing Barack Obama's 12-year run.
CHICAGO — The aggressive San Diego Padres traded for another big arm on Tuesday night, acquiring Yu Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs. The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year's amateur draft. The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season. San Diego also completed a big trade Tuesday with Tampa Bay for ace left-hander Blake Snell. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was sent from the Rays to the Padres for a package of four players: right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox, and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well-regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that’s been stocking the farm for years. The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but their injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived. They beat St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three Division Series games by their NL West rivals, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects. Darvish is in the middle of a career renaissance after struggling upon arrival in Chicago. He was limited to eight starts and 40 innings in 2018 because of injuries. He started to regain his form in 2019, posting a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings over his final 13 starts. He picked up this year right where he left off, helping the Cubs to the NL Central title. The right-hander attributed some of his turnaround to going back to a more deliberate style that he employed when he was a star pitcher in Japan. He also has developed a rapport with Caratini that should help his transition to San Diego. Four years after a historic World Series championship, Chicago is retooling under Jed Hoyer, who was promoted to president of baseball operations after Theo Epstein stepped down in November. Veteran outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were let go on Dec. 2, but the Darvish deal is the team's biggest move since Hoyer took over. There could be more trades on the horizon. All-Star sluggers Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo are eligible for free agency after next season. But the Cubs still might be able to contend while Hoyer reworks the roster due to the cost-cutting atmosphere around the NL Central. Minor league infielders Reginald Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20, and outfielder Ismael Mena, 18, also were acquired by the Cubs in the Darvish trade. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-107 Tuesday night.Orlando, 4-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 31-season history, is one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the NBA, along with Atlanta. The Magic started 3-0 only three previous times before this season.“We’re happy where we are, to start the season 4-0, but we also at the same time are aware that there are so many things we can do better, especially on the defensive end,” Vucevic said. “The positive is knowing that we were able to win, so now we can work on those things and get better and take a step forward.”Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which lost its second home game in two nights after winning its opener at Charlotte. The Thunder had won their last five games (and 15 of their last 18) against the Magic and now are 10-3 at home all-time against Orlando.Dwayne Bacon went 9 of 10 from the field and scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds for Orlando, which surpassed the 110-point mark for the fourth straight game. After the Thunder tied the score at 87-87 early in the fourth, Bacon scored six points in a 10-4 spurt that gave Orlando the lead for good.Oklahoma City made only 4 of 13 free throws in the fourth, thwarting the Thunder’s hopes to rally. Isaiah Roby, who hadn’t scored a point in a NBA game before Tuesday, had 19 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma City, while Luguentz Dort added 15 and Mike Muscala had 14.“I thought we scrapped pretty hard tonight,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought our competitiveness and engagement, in the first three quarters especially, was pretty good. There were a couple of times where the game could have gotten away from us and we made a play or made a stop. Obviously, (we) just didn’t get enough in the fourth, or throughout the game.”Orlando led 36-27 early in the second quarter before a 12-2 run — fueled by nine points from Hamidou Diallo — put the Thunder back ahead 39-38. The Magic again pushed its lead out, this time to 53-43, but Oklahoma City pulled within 60-56 by halftime. The Thunder briefly pulled even at 80-80 on a 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander but Orlando led 87-85 entering the fourth quarter.TIP-INS:Magic: Vucevic became Orlando’s franchise leader in field goals by making 12 against the Thunder. He now has 4,083 with the Magic, passing Nick Anderson (4,075) in that statistical category … Aaron Gordon started but coach Steve Clifford said Gordon remains on a minutes restriction as the player recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered last season. He scored 12 points in 22 minutes.Thunder: Center Al Horford didn’t play, resting on the second day of a back-to-back, while veteran guard George Hill missed the game with neck spasms … Roby and Justin Jackson both started for the first time this season for Oklahoma City. It was Roby’s first career start and he scored nine first-quarter points … The shooting woes continued for first-round draft pick Aleksej Pokusevski, who went 1 of 8 from the field, although he did score his first career points in the third quarter of his third NBA game.QUOTABLE:Clifford, on Vucevic setting the franchise’s record for field goals: “He’s such a professional and such a committed, conscientious player. … He gives me a lot of credit for him playing well since I got here. There’s no guy here that I’ve done less to help than him. The way he works, the amount of time he puts in, two years ago he was an All-Star and last year he was our best player. He is in a great place right now and he’s ready to have a terrific, terrific year.”UP NEXT:Magic: Begin a four-game homestand against Philadelphia on Thursday before hosting Oklahoma City on Saturday.Thunder: Host New Orleans on Thursday before starting a five-game road stretch on Saturday in Orlando.Murray Evans, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp over the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night.Milwaukee shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.The Bucks used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3 — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only one who didn’t. Khris Middleton had four 3s and scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six during his 24-point effort and Donte DiVincenzo was 5 for 6 from deep to finish with 17 points.Antetokounmpo had only nine points.The record-breaking shot was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.The previous record for 3s in a game was 27, set by Houston against Phoenix on April 7, 2019.Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, and it matched the second-worst loss in Heat history.76ERS 100, RAPTORS 93PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 16 rebounds and one scare when he briefly left the game with an injury, leading Philadelphia past winless Toronto.Embiid had Philadelphia holding its breath when the big man left with some sort of leg injury. He went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. Embiid, who missed Sunday’s loss against Cleveland with back stiffness, walked gingerly to the locker room.The All-Star centre returned a few minutes later and checked back in the game with the Sixers down 11. He sank 14 of 16 free throws — as many makes as Toronto attempted (12 of 14) to keep the 76ers in this one.Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor.Kyle Lowry scored 24 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20.CELTICS 116, PACERS 111INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston rallied from 17 down in the third quarter to beat Indiana.Jaylen Brown had 20 points for the Celtics, who outscored the Pacers 33-18 in the final period.Indiana led 88-71 in the third and was still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead.Victor Oladipo, who sat out the previous game, scored 20 of his 24 points through three quarters for the Pacers.BULLS 115, WIZARDS 107WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead Chicago past winless Washington for its first victory of the season.The Bulls improved to 1-4 while the Wizards fell to 0-4, their worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses.Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington.Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 (27%) from 3-point range.KNICKS 95, CAVALIERS 86CLEVELAND (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York over Cleveland.Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as the Knicks built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. It was the power forward’s first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers (3-1) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.WARRIORS 116, PISTONS 106DETROIT (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift Golden State over winless Detroit.The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.MAGIC 118, THUNDER 107OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Orlando topped Oklahoma City.The Magic, who are 4-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 31-season history, are one of only two undefeated teams in the NBA, along with Atlanta. They started 3-0 just three previous times before this season.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which lost its second home game in two nights after winning its opener at Charlotte. The Thunder had won their last five games (and 15 of 18) against the Magic.Dwayne Bacon went 9 of 10 from the field and scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds for Orlando, which surpassed the 110-point mark for the fourth straight game. After the Thunder tied the score at 87 early in the fourth quarter, Bacon scored six points in a 10-4 spurt that gave Orlando the lead for good.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballThe Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell gave up the ball in Game 6 of the World Series, shaking his head after manager Kevin Cash’s curious pitching change. With three years left on his contract, Snell hardly considered that could be his final moment as a Tampa Bay Ray. The San Diego Padres, determined to go all the way, just wanted him that much. The upstart Padres finalized their acquisition of the ace left-hander from the Rays on Tuesday, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that's been stocking the farm for years. The Padres parted with the quartet for a 28-year-old with World Series experience and a youthful confidence that should fit in alongside stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. San Diego also acquired starter Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, giving the ascending Padres two established aces at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. “They’re super exciting,” Snell said. “They’re a team that plays with a lot of fun. They’re swaggy and they can swing the bat.” Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts for the American League champions. He pitched spectacularly into the sixth inning of World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers before Cash pulled him after 73 pitches. The move backfired when Los Angeles rallied for a 3-1, Series-clinching victory. Snell stood behind Cash's decision and reiterated that support Tuesday. “I respect him and I’ve always trusted him,” Snell said. “He knows how to win. We got to the World Series because we won.” Snell said he was stunned and saddened to leave Tampa Bay. He anticipated the Rays trading him before his contract expired, since the small-budget franchise was unlikely to commit to a long-term deal. But he hardly expected the move to come this soon. “The Padres really wanted me and they were persistent and I'm happy about that," Snell said. “But it is something I am sad about.” With a young and talented team that features Tatís at shortstop and Machado at third base, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego acquired Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Cubs later Tuesday for right-hander Zach Davies, infielders Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana, and outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena. “This team can play and we’re going to be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing,” Snell said. Among all left-handed starters in the majors last year, Snell ranked first in strikeout percentage (31%) and sixth in ERA. “This acquisition is in line with our overall strategy to build a consistently winning ballclub for the great city of San Diego,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said. “I welcome Blake to the Padres and know he will enjoy playing for our enthusiastic and supportive fans in 2021 and beyond.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the Rays in March 2019. He’s owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023 — bargain prices for one of baseball's best pitchers. Patiño may compete to take Snell's vacated spot in Tampa Bay's rotation in 2021. The 21-year-old from Colombia is among the top pitching prospects in baseball with a hard fastball and plus slider. He made his big league debut in 2020 with 10 relief appearances and one start, going 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He struck out 21 but walked 14 over 17 1/3 innings. Wilcox is a 21-year-old who was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft from the University of Georgia. At 6-foot-5, Wilcox has shown outstanding stuff but has struggled at times with his control. Mejía, 25, became San Diego's primary catcher during the 2019 season, when he hit .265 with eight homers in 79 games. A left thumb injury limited him to 17 games in 2020. Mejía has been among the game's most promising young catchers since making headlines with a 50-game hitting streak in the minor leagues, although questions remain about his defensive reliability. Hunt is a 22-year-old who spent 2019 in Class A before the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He batted .255 with five homers in 89 games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps two seasons ago. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67 on Tuesday night. Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga (9-0), which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., added nine points and a rebound for the Bulldogs. Cameron Gooden scored 20 points, Jacob Nicholds had 11 and Jacob Greene 10 for Dixie State (4-2), which is in the first year of its transition to Division I basketball. The Trailblazers were down to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. Gonzaga was playing for the second consecutive night and the sixth time in 10 days. Star Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs missed a second consecutive game with a right leg injury suffered last weekend in a win over Virginia. Dixie State tried to run with the Zags in the first half, but could not sustain the pace. Ayayi scored 10 points as Gonzaga jumped to a 30-18 lead in the opening eight minutes, and the Bulldogs shot 70% to lead 36-24 after 12 minutes. Kispert hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ayayi added one during a 13-2 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 49-26 lead late in the first half. The Bulldogs led 63-38 at the break after shooting 66.7%. Ayayi had 19 points in the first and Kispert had 12. Dixie State shot 48.5% in the first. Gonzaga extended its lead to 30 points early in the second half and the Trailblazers faded. POLL IMPLICATIONS Gonzaga should remain atop the Top 25 for an eighth week if it beats San Francisco on Saturday. BIG PICTURE Dixie State: The Trailblazers, based in St. George, Utah, spent the past decade as an NCAA Division II power. They have four returning starters and are averaging better than 80 points per game. Gonzaga: The Bulldogs, coming off a 30-point win over Northern Arizona on Monday, are second in the nation with an average of 94.3 points per game and third in shooting at 55%. Kispert (20.6) and Drew Timme (20.6) lead the West Coast Conference in scoring. The Bulldogs have won 30 of their past 31 games. UP NEXT. Dixie State hosts Sagu American Indian College on Saturday. Gonzaga hosts San Francisco in its WCC opener on Saturday. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press
Puck-drop for the Winnipeg Jets regular season is slated to start in 16 days, and the team's general manager says the key to a successful campaign will be adaptability. The NHL announced suddenly last week that a 56-game regular season would start mid-January. The Winnipeg Jets are in a division with the other six Canadian NHL teams, and open their season at home against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14, 2021. "The team that doesn't get flustered when something happens, or there's a delay, or your [COVID-19] tests don't show up on time and you have to delay practice for three hours — those are the kind of things we might have to face," said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff during a news conference Tuesday. "The teams that can adapt to that and roll with those kinds of punches are the ones that are going to be successful." There are several other challenges facing the Jets this year, including finding a way to gel in spite of the various health restrictions in place, said Cheveldayoff. "Hockey is such a team sport, and you have to rely on that person sitting next to you so much. That person is going to be sitting six feet away, sort of speak," he said. "Will you have the ability to build that kind of chemistry, that kind of bond?" The 2019-20 NHL regular season was put on hold last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When play resumed in the NHL bubble, players had to work to build cohesiveness again with their teammates, Cheveldayoff explained. The season ahead is completely new, and the team has new players that have to be integrated into the lineup and the culture, he said. Also, team's have to adjust to a different type of schedule. In order to limit travel while maximizing the number of games played, teams will play many mini-series against each other like baseball teams do. NHL teams don't typically play a series format unless it's a playoff series, Cheveldayoff said. The Jets will play against the other Canadian teams nine or 10 times each this year. Of the seven Canadian teams, only the Ottawa Senators were not in the bubble last summer. Three of the teams — the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames — made the playoffs. "It's going to be a very competitive division," said Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp. "You can look at the teams one through seven, and no matter what way it shakes out you wouldn't really be surprised. "We're looking forward to the challenge." This year there is a shortened training camp and preseason, but Copp says that adds urgency to practice and the first regular season games. "We have to be ready right away," he said. "We can't start out 0-4." Jets hope to give some joy amid 2nd wave Many places around the world have been forced to partially lockdown again because of the severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the five provinces with NHL teams are no exception. The Winnipeg health region was put under red level, or critical, COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 2. All of Manitoba was put under those same restrictions on Nov. 12, and red level restrictions will remain in effect until at least Jan. 8, 2021. As a result, people had to stop playing sports and were discouraged against unnecessary travel. When the NHL announced its regular season, it was a surprise because hours earlier, provincial health officials, including Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's acting deputy chief public health officer, had said discussions with the NHL were still ongoing about how to navigate public health guidelines. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly later believed the league received the go-ahead after receiving a note from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, on behalf of the top health officials from the five affected jurisdictions. The note asked for increased COVID-19 testing than what was originally detailed in the return-to-play plan, or for the NHL to create another bubble for the Canadian teams. Dr. Atwal would not speak specifically to the concessions made when asked about them by a reporter during a news conference Tuesday, citing that he has not seen a final return-to-play plan. "From a player's perspective, they had a good plan and we had some recommendations to help mitigate risk even further," Atwal said. "Those recommendations were provided to the NHL. So at this point, I think we're just going to wait to hear back from them." Cheveldayoff, who has been on some of the calls between the NHL and public health officials, told reporters Tuesday that the health rules for players will be restrictive But ultimately, he hopes that NHL hockey — and the Jets in particular — can bring some joy to people during a severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think everyone's looking for something that will make them feel good, and we hope that we can provide that in a lot of different ways," he said.
The Toronto Raptors remain winless after losing 100-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers.