President Erdogan vows to crack down on looters in earthquake-hit Turkey
Reports of looting of damaged stores in Turkey are starting to circulate after catastrophic earthquakes left many buildings damaged in the country.
The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more
A Second World War bomb has unexpectedly exploded in Norfolk. Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large, unexploded device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday and had been working to disarm it. Officers had said there was a risk of an unintended detonation.
"I fear we could be having this conversation at the two-year anniversary and potentially the three-year anniversary."
A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.
The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc. Zelenskiy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. Zelenskiy - who has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up - did not specifically mention Dziuba in his daily video address.
Smugglers are moving weapons to a devastating war in support of an Iranian power play, but Western militaries keep getting in the way.
(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department finds itself in a politically precarious situation as it decides whether to back Donald Trump against lawsuits over the US Capitol riot — and it’s asking a court for more time to make the call.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock
Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.
North Korea’s ruling party will meet later this month to tackle the “urgent” task of reviving the country’s agriculture sector as fears rise that chronic food shortages could trigger a humanitarian disaster.
TORONTO — The surprise resignation of Toronto Mayor John Tory has put the city's future in flux while presenting an opportunity to move matters of pressing public interest in a new direction, political observers said Saturday as they processed the abrupt departure. The mayor who presided over two relatively scandal-free terms at City Hall and had recently been elected for a third lobbed a political bombshell on Friday when he announced he'd be stepping down after having an affair with a former m
The former president is once again glorifying himself for helping with rescue efforts in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack. Except there’s no proof he actually did.
(Bloomberg) -- China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Ral
A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, has said that it will take up to two years for Russian forces to capture the Donbas region, writes James Kilner.
Alberta's New Democrat Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith should come clean on whether funding for her leadership campaign has influenced the agenda of her United Conservative Party government. Energy critic Kathleen Ganley says it's a "huge concern" that that before Smith re-entered politics, she lobbied for an oil well cleanup bailout that she made a government priority when she became premier. The sources of the $1.3 million Smith raised for her leadership campaign have not been revealed.