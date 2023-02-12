President Erdogan vows to crack down on looters in earthquake-hit Turkey

Reports of looting of damaged stores in Turkey are starting to circulate after catastrophic earthquakes left many buildings damaged in the country.

View on euronews

Latest Stories

  • Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • Trump rape case: Lawyer blasts the former president's offer to finally submit DNA as a 'bad faith' delay tactic

    In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • Second World War bomb unexpectedly explodes in Norfolk

    A Second World War bomb has unexpectedly exploded in Norfolk. Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large, unexploded device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday and had been working to disarm it. Officers had said there was a risk of an unintended detonation.

  • Ex-British Army Chief Shares Bleak Prediction For How Long Ukraine War Will Last

    "I fear we could be having this conversation at the two-year anniversary and potentially the three-year anniversary."

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Putin launches major Ukraine offensive with hail of missiles

    Listen to a panel of the Telegraph's experts analyse Russia's latest attack on our daily podcast, "Ukraine: The Latest".

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues

    The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc. Zelenskiy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. Zelenskiy - who has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up - did not specifically mention Dziuba in his daily video address.

  • Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran's plans

    Smugglers are moving weapons to a devastating war in support of an Iranian power play, but Western militaries keep getting in the way.

  • Trump’s Immunity Claims Pull DOJ Into Jan. 6 Legal Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department finds itself in a politically precarious situation as it decides whether to back Donald Trump against lawsuits over the US Capitol riot — and it’s asking a court for more time to make the call.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock

  • Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision

    Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.

  • North Korea ‘teeters on the brink of famine’ amid chronic food shortages

    North Korea’s ruling party will meet later this month to tackle the “urgent” task of reviving the country’s agriculture sector as fears rise that chronic food shortages could trigger a humanitarian disaster.

  • Incoming Toronto mayor has large mandate, opportunity for new directions after Tory

    TORONTO — The surprise resignation of Toronto Mayor John Tory has put the city's future in flux while presenting an opportunity to move matters of pressing public interest in a new direction, political observers said Saturday as they processed the abrupt departure. The mayor who presided over two relatively scandal-free terms at City Hall and had recently been elected for a third lobbed a political bombshell on Friday when he announced he'd be stepping down after having an affair with a former m

  • Donald Trump’s Tall Tales From 9/11

    The former president is once again glorifying himself for helping with rescue efforts in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack. Except there’s no proof he actually did.

  • China Says It’s Ready to Enhance Ties With Taiwan Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Ral

  • Russia Suffering Highest Daily Casualty Rate Since First Week Of Ukraine War, Says UK

    A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.

  • Wagner chief says it will take two years to capture entire Donbas

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, has said that it will take up to two years for Russian forces to capture the Donbas region, writes James Kilner.

  • 'Huge concern': Opposition says Alberta premier should come clean on campaign funding

    Alberta's New Democrat Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith should come clean on whether funding for her leadership campaign has influenced the agenda of her United Conservative Party government. Energy critic Kathleen Ganley says it's a "huge concern" that that before Smith re-entered politics, she lobbied for an oil well cleanup bailout that she made a government priority when she became premier. The sources of the $1.3 million Smith raised for her leadership campaign have not been revealed.