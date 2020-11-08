President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Give Address to the Nation

President-elect Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on November 7.

Biden said he would use his impending presidency to try and unify the country, rebuild the middle class and “make America respected around the world again”, media reported.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden at around 11.30 am on Saturday, days after the general election was held on November 3. Credit: Joe Biden via Storyful