President Biden's Motorcade Seen Driving Through London

US President Joe Biden’s motorcade was seen driving through London on Sunday, September 18, the same day Biden paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

According to news reports, Biden will attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Following the Queen’s death, Biden ordered flags at all federal and military locations to be flown at half-staff as a “mark of respect” for the Queen.

Footage captured by Alfie Tobutt shows Biden’s motorcade near Hyde Park in London, England. Credit: Alfie Tobutt via Storyful