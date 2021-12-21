President Biden to outline measures to tackle Omicron surge
An umpire in Mexico apparently dove into a few pre-game wobbly pops and had to be removed by his own crew because he was visibly hammered. Classic.
The NHL will pause operations from Wednesday through Christmas Day.
A coaching change by the Bears seems inevitable.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is crushing it with both his play and his generosity.
It turns out you can win a hockey game without actually scoring the winning goal.
The Raptors are set to ink G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision.
The Browns did all they could.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, said their daughter’s heart suddenly stopped beating this week — which was about halfway through Emma’s pregnancy.
Much like the rest of the world, the NHL is dealing with issues caused by COVID-19.
Peng's interview with Singaporean media did little to assuage fears over how the Chinese government is treating her, and the only entity seemingly invested in her well-being is the governing body of her sport.
Arians failed to live up to his vow to cut Brown if he "screws up." His explanation why on Monday was a blunt assessment of the business of football.
Auburn's Jabari Smith has been phenomenal early in the season and is a serious contender for the top spot along with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.
He certainly wasn't saying 'Merry Christmas,' that's for sure.
If you're still alive in the championship bracket, Andy Behrens reveals the Week 16 priority pickups who can keep your playoff run going.
For some Eagles' fans, the postponement of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team made for spoiled plans and a financial hit.
What do we make of Kyler Murray's struggles? Is Amon-Ra St. Brown the real deal? Troy King examines their performances and more.
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have been added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors. There are now five Raptors in league protocols. Gary Trent Jr. was added to Toronto's list on Monday, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton. Toronto was set to host Orlando on Monday night but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic. Raptors players were limited to individual training sessions on Monday, with one player working with one coach at a time. Toro
Tom Brady believes the NFL should protect receivers more.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the season. McKinley, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent before the season, was carted off the field in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was emotional while being helped by medical staff and driven to the locker room, knowing his injury was serious. The Browns’ defense was short-handed