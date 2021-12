President Biden to outline measures to tackle Omicron surge

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have been added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors. There are now five Raptors in league protocols. Gary Trent Jr. was added to Toronto's list on Monday, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton. Toronto was set to host Orlando on Monday night but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic. Raptors players were limited to individual training sessions on Monday, with one player working with one coach at a time. Toro