President Biden defends the decision to turn his back on Afghanistan

The Canadian Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Penei Sewell knows that scrutiny is part of what comes with being a top-10 NFL draft pick. So, when the rookie starting right tackle allowed a sack on third-and-10 in the first series of his first exhibition game Friday against the Buffalo Bills, he knew he had to take it in stride. “At the end of the day,” Sewell said after Monday’s practice, “I can’t change what has just happened. We’ve got to focus on what’s next. I’ve got to get my hands right. Right now, they are to