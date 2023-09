The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra says the province will not compensate developers whose lands are going back in the protected Greenbelt. Calandra says he has put that into draft legislation that is coming soon that will also "codify" the boundaries of the Greenbelt. The province removed land from the Greenbelt last year as part of its broader push to build 1.5 million homes by 2031. Premier Doug Ford apologized last week when he announced the province would return those lands to