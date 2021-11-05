'Preposterous': Stitt calls out OKCPS superintendent after district fires teachers over mask mandate

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam could finally make his season debut next week. The Toronto Raptors' all-star forward has been recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, but coach Nick Nurse said Siakam's return is imminent. "He's getting closer everyday," Nurse said Friday before the Raptors' game against visiting Cleveland. "Everything has checked out pretty good. He's hit all the checkmarks and everything of where he’s supposed to be, or maybe even a little ahead. "I would imagine maybe next week we