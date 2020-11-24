Preparing your fantasy roster for the playoffs
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski give you a couple of tips to get your fantasy team ready for a championship run on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski give you a couple of tips to get your fantasy team ready for a championship run on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.
Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.
John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.
Cousins hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.
Tommy Sweeney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in October, and has been diagnosed with myocarditis.
It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.
Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.
The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.
Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.
There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.
Tom Izzo returned to practice on Monday after battling the coronavirus for two weeks.
Mike Evans channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch for Tampa's first touchdown.
Matt Gothard is joined by Frank Schwab to give the top his future picks for the NCAA Basketball National Championship.
Before it had turned to Monday afternoon, a handful of schools had announced canceled openers and positive tests.
Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 13 of the 2020 college football season.
What should the Angels do this offseason to become a contender again? Come vote for your favorite plan.
The "Same Old Lager" featured what appeared to be an 8-bit version of Barry Sanders on the can.
Matt Patricia believes in playing lots of man coverage and has shown a willingness to rush only three, so this could be a game where Deshaun Watson has to create with his feet.
It's not just the ugly details Skyler Badillo alleged against former star striker David Villa to The Athletic on Monday. It's that she had come to terms with receiving some level of abuse in the first place.
The postponement of Saturday's Arkansas vs. Missouri game caused the SEC to make multiple changes to its schedule.