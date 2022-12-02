Preparing for a chance of rain during the California International Marathon

The chance for rain this weekend comes as the California International Marathon is expected to draw thousands of people to Sacramento. Event organizers are already setting up for the big race, and they are preparing in case of some rain showers. "We try to do a little bit more tenting," said Executive Director Scott Abbott. "Obviously, we're preparing for more discarded clothing. We partnered with Goodwill Industries. They pick up a lot of our discarded clothes from our runners that they discard in their first couple miles of the race."