Be prepared for white-out conditions during your morning commute Tuesday
With fall on its way out, winter-like conditions have arrived in Northeast Ohio and are bringing the first major snowfall of the season.
With fall on its way out, winter-like conditions have arrived in Northeast Ohio and are bringing the first major snowfall of the season.
Along with the chilliest temperatures of the season thus far, the lake-effect machine is getting ready to kick into high hear, giving parts of southern Ontario a significant shot of snow through mid-week
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced back to base after the worst storm in 100 years hit southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea.
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy
"Croczilla," a 14-foot crocodile that may be the largest in Florida, was spotted basking in the sun in Everglades National Park.
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
The lake-effect machine will be at full throttle to start the week, bringing over 30cm to the snow belt and will sweep squalls through the GTA at some of the worst times
The small animal has a brownish-gray coloring that helps it blend in with the trees, park officials said.
The recent "punt" of a sea lion by an orca was reminiscent of a scene caught on video 8 years ago, involving perhaps the highest orca punt on record.
Heavy storms are unusual for Gujarat in winter, and the ferocious downpour caught many off guard.
Fierce storms killed three people on the Russian and Crimean Black Sea coast on Monday, with hundreds evacuated. State news agency TASS reported that one person had been killed in the resort city of Sochi, another on the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, and a third person onboard a vessel in the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from the Russian mainland. Storms have been raging in the Black Sea since Friday.
Blustery conditions and steady rain will close out the final days of November across the East Coast
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place. Smith said she wanted to invoke the act to send a message that her government is serious about pushing back against Ottawa’s plan to green Canada’s electricity grid by 2035, a plan she says could wreak havoc on Alberta’s natural-gas-based grid. “We’re creating an o
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Hamburg, New York, on the evening of Nov. 27 as intense snow buried roadways during the evening commute.
Get your hot chocolate and churros ready. Here’s how cold it will get in Miami.
Amidst record-high temperatures, deluges, droughts and wildfires, leaders are convening for another round of United Nations climate talks later this month that seek to curb the centuries-long trend of humans spewing ever more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. For hundreds of years, people have shaped the world around them for their benefit: They drained lakes to protect infrastructure, wealth and people. They dug up billions of tons of coal, and then oil and gas, to fuel empires and economie
A few days before hosting this year's UN climate conference, allegations are being raised about COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber and his willingness to use climate meetings with foreign governments to make oil and gas deals, including with Canada.BBC News revealed the details on Monday in collaboration with the Centre for Climate Reporting.Al-Jaber already faced controversy for being chosen as president of COP28 because he remains chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADN
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to reporters about plans for invoking her government's debated Sovereignty Act in response to proposed federal clean energy regulations. The motion also calls for Alberta to explore creating a Crown corporation to play a role in Alberta’s privatized power system in order to provide electricity should the green grid risk leaving citizens without an adequate baseload of power. (Nov. 27, 2023)
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks and its rescue services for tackling the consequences of extreme winter weather that he said had deprived about 400 settlements in 10 regions of power. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said relentless, intense battles were ongoing in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, while "extremely challenging weather" was affecting areas from Kyiv region in the north to Odesa in the south. In Russian-controlled territory, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior Moscow-installed official, said nearly half a million people were without power in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the second Sumatran rhino born in the country this year and a welcome addition to a species that currently numbers fewer than 50 animals. A female named Delilah gave birth to a 25-kilogram (55-pound) male calf at a sanctuary for Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung province, at the southern tip of Sumatra island. The calf is fathered by a male named Ha