Premier League winners and losers
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
Nobody has more fun celebrating a gold medal than the Canadian national women's hockey team, and Blayre Turnbull wasn't about to sit this one out.
Belichick also made some weird comments about the vaccine.
Canada's Paralympians were on fire in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The latest news out of Philadelphia isn't going to help Simmons' trade value.
One bad inning cost Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays' offence couldn't bail him out.
Andy Murray opened the floodgates for commentary on Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom habits.
With a roiled fan base, an apology and a walk-off slide, the Mets found a win to turn the tides.
The PGA Tour has announced it will crack down on heckling to keep galleries calmer.
A federal judge blocked Western Michigan University from carrying out its threat to remove four players from its women’s soccer team for not complying with the school’s vaccine mandate for student-athletes.
Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face an uphill battle after the Gunners started the season with three-straight defeats and zero goals scored.
The Brand Hand era in Toronto is over.
The Flyers forward shared a beautiful story about how his brother, beloved former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, impacted the people around him.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
Nate Pearson is back with the Blue Jays in a relief role.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley have created plenty of buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether both can help lead a turnaround after two disappointing seasons remains one of the more intriguing questions in the AFC going into the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. Herbert looks to take another step forward among the league’s top quarterbacks after winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. He has an emphatic supporter in Staley, who was hired as
Russell Wilson has an upgraded receiving corps and a new offensive coordinator promising an up-tempo offense. Will Pete Carroll let Russ cook?
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — There are a lot of coaches who are looking forward to stepping onto the sideline Saturday and enjoying the buzz that comes with full crowds in college football stadiums for the first time in nearly two years. Steve Wilks is looking forward to doing it for the first time in more than 15. The longtime NFL coach hasn't been on a college sideline since 2004, when he was the defensive backs coach at Notre Dame. Since then, he's been the secondary coach for four professional franc
After Lou Lamoriello was conspicuously quiet for most of the summer, he completed most of the New York Islanders' offseason work Wednesday by signing four players to multiyear contracts. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin got $12 million over three years, homegrown winger Anthony Beauvillier $12.45 million over three years, trade deadline pickup Kyle Palmieri $20 million over four years and fourth-line mainstay Casey Cizikas $15 million over six years. The deals keep together a core that reached the third
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores publicly expressed his support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, which may or may not tamp down speculation about the team's interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots on Sept. 12, Flores said. “Yes. I don’t know if I can be more clear,” Flores said. “I don’t know how many times I’ll say it. I don’t know how much more clear I can be here. Tua is the
TORONTO — Stephanie Labbé and Tajon Buchanan have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for August. Labbé, from Stony Plain, Alta., helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, denying Sweden with a dominant performance in goal during the final penalty shootout. Buchanan, from Brampton, Ont., scored three goals and added an assist for the MLS-leading New England Revolution. Labbé made five appearances at the Olympics, helping Canada win another penalty shootout over Brazil in the quar