Pregnant Woman With COVID-19 Urges People to Stay Indoors in Harrowing Message From Hospital Bed

A pregnant woman battling coronavirus urged people to stay inside in a distressing video from her hospital bed on March 25.

Karen Mannering, from Kent, said she is fighting for her life and the life of her unborn child at QEQM Hospital in Margate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mannering, who is 26 weeks pregnant, reveals in the video that she has pneumonia in both of her lungs as a result of the virus.

“I have three kids at home and a husband that I can’t see. I don’t know where I have caught it from, but I am very ill,” she says.

The 39-year-old was hospitalized on March 22, and said that she had been ill for about two weeks at the time the video was recorded.

“I am telling you now, if you are going to meet your friends for a stupid beer or for a walk because the weather is nice, you are going to take this home and you are going to kill someone,” she warned. Credit: Karen Mannering via Storyful