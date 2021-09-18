PREGAME: CovCath student section marches to Beechwood
pregame coverage for the friday football frenzy
Toronto is now on the outside of the wild-card race.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
Kane told reporters that he was contacted as part of the investigation into the incident.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
Robbie Ray, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Jose Berrios are the prime candidates to take to the mound for the Blue Jays if they make it to the wild-card game.
GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that the male victim of the armed robbery is a prospect in the Blues organization.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Toronto.”
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Sharks forward Evander Kane recently opened up about his gambling issues while strongly denying recent accusations made by his estranged wife Anna.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.
Griffen has been officially ruled out with a concussion.
Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.
Some goals go in on purpose, while others make for hilariously embarrassing bloopers.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
After a season of illness, injury and conflict, Siakam is ready to become the leader and go-to guy on a young but exciting Raptors roster.
REGINA — Ending a frustrating touchdown drought on Friday was a huge relief for Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. A 30-16 victory over the Toronto Argonauts, which featured three offensive touchdowns by the Riders, put the offence back on track. The Riders entered the game having not scored a touchdown since the third quarter of a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa RedBlacks on Aug. 21. The streak, which included back-to-back defeats against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, ended when Fajardo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Kevin Gausman lofted a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Atlanta Braves 6-5 Friday night to increase their NL West lead. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race. Atlanta had its NL East lead trimmed to two games over
HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 100th loss with a 4-3 win on Friday night. Houston tied it in 10th with an RBI bloop single by Jake Meyers, and after Aledmys Díaz walked to load the bases with one out, Tyler Clippard (1-1) hit McCormick in the head with a 0-2 pitch to score Yordan Alvarez. “Pretty crazy,” McCormick, who entered in the ninth as a pinch