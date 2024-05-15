Precious Achiuwa rises to block the shot

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner has been here before. Like every professional hockey player, the Edmonton Oilers goalie has weathered periods of patchy play over his career. Now he's looking to those experiences as he fights to regain his form. “I think going through those adversities have really helped me, especially the situation that I’m in right now. Because I know I’ve been here before, I’ve been in a situation where maybe it doesn’t feel like it’s going your way," Skinner said Monday, less than