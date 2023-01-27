Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: It's really good to have Precious Achiuwa back. And I guarantee you, his teammates and the Raptors coaching staff would echo that as well, because he brings an intangibles, skill, role acceptance, and defense that the Raptors have sorely missed.

FRED VANVLEET: We love Precious.

AMIT MANN: So let's talk about it. But before we do that, I got to get you to subscribe to our YouTube channel and me, my goodness, if you haven't done it already do you know what you're missing? We've got a show with former Raptor CJ Miles. We've got a show with current Raptor Chris Boucher. We do video breakdowns. We are covering all the day-to-day analysis with the Toronto Raptors. So if you haven't done it already, please do so now.

Precious has a menacing presence. What he lacks in height he makes up for with spatial awareness, athleticism, explosion, and intimidation. Look how he just shoves Jericho Sims here. Why? To let him know he sees him. As an anchor on defense you want to make the offense feel you. They want to know your aura. You want them to think about you when they're driving to the basket. They should see you check in and be like, damn, I wanted a few more minutes without him on the court.

Look how much ground he covers in this possession. Teams are shooting 5.5% worse at the rim when Precious is on the floor this season. That is second to Only Christian Koloko, who is at 6%. He has tremendous first and second jumping ability, brings intelligent help with length, and can rapidly swallow up space on drivers. Not to mention defensive versatility, which allows the Raptors to deploy him in all kinds of different lineups and switch him onto guards on the perimeter. He can and will guard the other team's best player, play the five in various different drop schemes, or zone up and wall off the paint as the low man.

FRED VANVLEET: We love Precious.

AMIT MANN: On what's supposed to be a defense-first team, he provides options for a coach. And that becomes even clearer on offense, where he's striking a better balance between pursuing his own scoring, which he should do, and helping the Raptors get better half court possessions. Over his last seven games, precious is averaging 28 minutes, 13.7 rebounds, 70% from the line, 39% from 3, and a true shooting percentage of 60%.

And it wasn't always like that. We all remember the Precious experience last season. Sometimes he made good decisions. Other times, not so much. But those correct instincts take time to form. And while there is room for improvement, compared to last season, Precious is making the extra pass at a higher clip while continuing to expand as a play finisher, on plays off the catch, off-ball cuts, and ISO transition chances.

It's not just a shoot-then-pass mentality. Achiuwa is reacting to who's closing out to him. How much space is between the first and second line of defense? Is there anyone stopping me from a single line drive to the rim, and more. The Raptors are running more pick-and-roll and that's helping him further weaponize his skill set. He's growing as a roller and finisher at the rim, and of course, is still a pop threat.

He's also been a great rebounder on both sides of the ball. The Raptors need rule acceptance like that to help their halfcourt scoring, their ball movement and their defense. Precious is providing Nick Nurse an outlet outside of his five starters. His nimble game is going to transition to a lot of different lineups, is going to help keep a few starter minutes down, and it's going to boost bench production, which has been a sour spot for the Raptors all season.

It's great to have Precious Achiuwa back in the lineup. My name is Amit Mann. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, and we'll talk to you soon.

FRED VANVLEET: We love precious.

Latest Stories

  • King Charles plans to open up Buckingham Palace to the public all year round

    The King plans to give the public greater access to Buckingham Palace all year round as members of the Royal family vacate royal residences, the Telegraph understands.

  • King Charles Has Reportedly "Thrown Out" Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace

    King Charles has reportedly thrown Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace amid his security being revoked— details here.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson suffers first loss in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Devin (The Canadian Assassin) Gibson suffered his first loss as a bare knuckle fighter Friday night, beaten by American Albert Inclan at BKFC 35. The judges scored it 50-44, 49-45 and 48-46 for Inclan, who grew stronger as the fight wore on to improve to 1-1-0 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Gibson was left with a 2-1-0 record and an ugly moon-shaped gash below his left eye. The 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., scored with his left hand throughout the first round. B

  • Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where th

  • Italy mafia boss' home had 'Godfather,' 'Joker' posters

    STORY: Along with the 'Godfather' and 'Joker' posters, the boss had a picture of a lion on the walls of his living room, while a calendar featuring a scantily-clad woman was found hanging in a small room he used as a personal gym, footage showed.In the house, police also found a loaded Smith & Wesson 38 caliber special revolver, and a package with a further 20 rounds of the same bullets, a separate statement said.The apartment, in the town of Campobello di Mazara, is in a modest building near the boss' hometown of Castelvetrano. Magistrates said he was living a "regular" life there, including going to the supermarket, despite being Italy's most wanted man.Messina Denaro was arrested in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Jan. 16 after 30 years on the run while he was going to a private hospital for scheduled cancer treatment.Messina Denaro was sentenced in absentia to multiple life terms for an array of crimes, including for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. He is being held in a high-security jail close to the central Italian city of l'Aquila.

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Birds caught in fishing gear die on Cornwall beach

    Rescuers said they found up to 15 birds, believed to be cormorants, at Carne Beach in Cornwall.

  • NWSL reportedly expanding to San Francisco, Boston and Utah; set record $50M franchise fee

    The league is seeing exponential growth as it approaches its 11th season.

  • Caufield opted for surgery with Habs out of playoff race

    MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield said Friday he wouldn't be having season-ending surgery on his right shoulder if the team were in playoff contention. But with the Canadiens near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the 22-year-old Caufield said he decided to have the surgery to protect his long-term health. The procedure is scheduled to be performed by Dr. Peter Millett on Wednesday. “I didn’t want to stop playing,” Caufield said. “I had a couple tests done to

  • Should Bronny James have made McDonald's All American game? Scouts weigh in.

    Bronny James' inclusion for the McDonald's All American game sparked some debate. So, does he really belong? Scouts weighed in.

  • NFL's final four are doing what the league doesn’t want them to: resisting parity

    The Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles and 49ers have all played in the Super Bowl within the past five seasons. Each has managed to stay above the parity the NFL tries to engineer in different ways.

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Trudeau government dropped the ball on fighting abuse in sport, former minister says

    A Liberal MP and former sport minister is again calling for a public inquiry into abuse in sport — and is accusing her own government of not doing enough to tackle the problem. Kirsty Duncan said the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to build momentum behind her efforts to prevent harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport in the years after she left cabinet — despite knowing a lot about the problem well before Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations exploded i