Precious Achiuwa with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings
Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/30/2021
Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/30/2021
Oilers star Connor McDavid delivered another ridiculous tally against the Maple Leafs, something he seems to really, really enjoy doing.
The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.
Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund each scored and Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season.
Patrick Reed may or may not be at it again.
The Blackhawks, who played against the Blue Jackets on Friday night, say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
The NFL's biggest game is a holiday for bettors, too.
The Sabres snagged a much needed two points against a division rival on Saturday afternoon.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
Watson wants little to do with the Texans.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Washington's careful planning and draft strategy was thrown out the window when Dan Snyder got involved.
A pair of players, both represented by agent Darren Ferris, have asked for a change of scenery. In an email to The Canadian Press, Ferris confirmed media reports that two of his clients, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete and Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett, have asked to be traded. Bennett, 24, has played seven games this season for the Flames, including Saturday night's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Bennett has a lone assist. In 371 career games, all with the Flames, Bennett has 63 goals and 129 points. Flames head coach Geoff Ward was asked about the possibility of his forward being traded after Saturday night's victory. "He's a member of our team. So as far as anything else goes, that's between his agent and (Flames GM Brad Treliving)," Ward said. "But he's a member of our team. He's a valued member of our team. He had a good hockey game tonight. So we'll just continue on, business as usual, and build off what he was putting out on the ice tonight. It was a good hockey game." Mete, 22, has yet to suit up for the Canadiens this season. In 171 career games, Mete has four career goals and 31 points. A request for comment to the Montreal Canadiens was not immediately returned. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
There will be no big birthday celebration for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom after shutting out the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal. "Pretty sure it's a full lockdown so I'll be in my bed. Thanks for reminding me," Markstrom said. One day before his 32nd birthday, Markstrom made 37 saves in a 2-0 Calgary Flames victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal Saturday night. Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund each scored a goal. Markstrom was perfect, earning his second shutout of the season. "When your goalie plays like that you're not going to lose, ever," Flames captain Mark Giordano said. The Flames' (3-3-1) victory snapped a three-game losing streak, including a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens at the Bell Centre Thursday night. Montreal (5-1-2) had yet to lose a game in regulation before Saturday night's loss. Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 31 saves for his first loss of the season. A controversial hit took place in the second period of Saturday's game, involving Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Calgary forward Dillon Dube. As the Finnish centre skated behind the Calgary net, Dube's forearm launched into Kotkaniemi's head before he fell to the ice. "Listen, I don't think I need to say much. It's pretty obvious what happened in everyone's eyes," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. During the game, multiple reports surfaced about players from both teams possibly needing a change of scenery. Agent Darren Ferris confirmed to The Canadian Press that two of his clients, Calgary forward Sam Bennett and Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete, have asked for trades. "(Bennett) is a member of our team. As far as anything else goes, that's between his agent and (Flames GM Brad Treliving). But he's a member of our team, a valued member of our team," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. The Flames and Canadiens weren't afraid to play aggressively against each other Saturday. Backlund won an opening faceoff while charging his head into Canadiens forward Jake Evans. Calgary would soon score first. Gaudreau scored his fifth goal of the season, a power play goal, at 3:34 of the first period. The New Jersey native has a seven-game points streak dating back to his team's first game of the season. Later in the period, as the whistle blew a play dead partway through the opening period, Montreal forward Corey Perry shoved Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson, before the latter decided to grapple with Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov. Perry and Flames forward Josh Leivo also traded cross-checks, resulting in all four players serving minor penalties. In the second, the Canadiens announced that Josh Anderson would no longer be available for the team during the game. Julien later revealed he had flu-like symptoms, but did test negative for COVID-19. Kotkaniemi would later take a hit from Dube with a little over seven minutes to play in the second period. Canadiens teammate Shea Weber would later take a roughing penalty in the ensuing scrum. Kotkaniemi left to the locker room by the end of the period, but he returned for the start of the third. The Flames tried to make it 2-0 with a wraparound chance by forward Joakim Nordstrom in the final period of play. Allen, sprawled onto the ice, had the puck in between his pads, but a video replay determined the puck had not crossed the line. Backlund would eventually give his team a second goal by putting it in an empty net with 34 seconds to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Joonas Donskoi, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, which has won three straight and four of five to take the West Division lead. Samuel Girard and Andre Burakovsky had two assists as 10 players had points. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves for his NHL-best sixth win. Matt Dumba scored and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for Minnesota. In the first of four straight games between the teams, Saad scored on a one-timer in the third period for a 4-1 lead, his third straight multipoint game, and Compher later added his first of the year. Rantanen gave Colorado a 3-1 lead early in the second period with his seventh of the season, weaving around two defenders, cutting across the slot and scoring from the left dot. He is the first player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to score in the team’s first five road games. Rantanen, who entered tied with four others for the league lead in goals, has scored in seven of the past eight outings. The teams traded fluky goals early. In his first game of the season, O’Connor’s long shot deflected off Kahkonen’s stick laying in the crease at 3:02. Dumba answered less than 4 minutes later with a rising wrist shot that went off the mask of Grubauer. Donskoi scored on the power-play with 15.7 seconds left in the frame. NO FIALA Wild LW Kevin Fiala served the first game of his three-game suspension for a boarding penalty and game misconduct in Thursday’s win over Los Angeles. Fiala scored three goals in his past four games. Minnesota dressed 11 forwards. Brad Hunt slotted into the lineup as a seventh defenceman. IN AND OUT Colorado D Erik Johnson left in the first period after getting crushed into the boards by Jordan Greenway. ... Avalanche C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and D Devon Toews missed their first games with lower-body injuries. Coach Jared Bednar had no timetable for either’s return. O’Connor replaced Bellemare on the fourth line. D Conor Timmins took Toews' spot. … Wild G Cam Talbot backed up Kahkonen after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury. A HEAP OF HELPERS Colorado D Cale Makar recorded his 10th assist in his ninth game. Only John-Michael Liles reached the marker quicker in franchise history, needing eight games in 2010-11. UP NEXT The teams close out a two-game series in Minnesota on Sunday before playing two in Denver. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Cook, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Milwaukee Bucks their second loss in two nights, 126-114 on Friday. Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds to help the Hornets beat the Pacers and Bucks on back-to-back nights. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. The two-time MVP appeared to bang knees with Miles Bridges with about seven minutes to play but remained in the game. Jrue Holiday had 21 points, and Khris Middleton 18 for the Bucks, They fell to 11-8. It was a game of big runs. After falling behind 20-10 to start the game, the Hornets caught fire from long range. Behind Hayward and Monk, Charlotte made 15 of its next 17 shots, including eight 3-pointers, as part of a 41-11 run. But that 20-point lead quickly evaporated as the Bucks battled back to cut it to 68-64 at halftime behind Antetokounmpo, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ball was a difference maker down the stretch on both ends of the court as the Hornets outscored the Bucks 16-1 in the final 6 1/2 minutes. The Hornets led by two with less than three minutes to play when Hayward intercepted a Antetokounmpo and delivered a look ahead pass to Ball, who twisted his body to avoid having his shot blocked, scoring and drawing the foul. On Milwaukee's next possession Ball came up with a steal and fed Devonte Graham for a 3-pointer and soon the Hornets led by double digits. TIP INS Bucks: Antetokounmpo was just 10 of 18 from the free throw line. Hornets: Terry Rozier left the game with a sprained right ankle in the first half and did not return. If Rozier can't play in Charlotte's next game, LaMelo Ball is expected to get his first NBA start. ... Ball was 9 of 9 from the foul line. UP NEXT Bucks: Host Portland on Monday night. Hornets: At Miami on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Steve Reed, The Associated Press
Truax never quit trying, but Plant had his way with him through the bout, which was the main event of a card filled with mismatches on Fox.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson, Cal Foote, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in the second period in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predatorson Saturday night. Brayden Point had two assists to help Tampa Bay end a five-period goal drought with the big second. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves. Nashville lost in regulation to Tampa Bay for the first time since Dec. 29, 2013, a span of 13 games. Ryan Ellis, Viktor Arivdsson and Mathieu Olivier had power-play goals for the Predators. Pekke Rinne made 29 saves, losing to the Lightning in regulation for the first time in his career. The teams will meet again Monday night in Tampa. After Tampa Bay took the first eight shots on goal in the game, Nashville that took advantage of penalty trouble by the Lightning. While Nashville failed to covert on the first two power-play chances, which included 45 seconds of a 5-on-3, Ellis needed only eight seconds into the third man advantage to put the Predators in front during a scramble above the crease at 17:55. The Lightning scored three times in a 4:38 span in the second. Johnson tied it at 3:33, finding a rebound off Anthony Cirelli’s initial shot for a power-play goal. The first of the season for Johnson also was the first Tampa Bay goal in 120 minutes, 33 seconds. Foote put the Lightning in front at 6:41 with his first career NHL goal, firing home a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Mikhail Sergachev. Hedman came off the bench to take a pass from Cirelli and cut down the slot to wire a shot past Rinne at 8:05 for a 3-1 lead. Stamkos notched another power-play goal for the Lightning at 17:27 to make it 4-1, his 300th career power- play point to tie Martin St. Louis for the franchise record. The Predators cut it to 4-2 at 5:57 of the third on a backhand rebound shot from Olivier before Arvidsson cut the deficit to a goal with 1:34 left. FAMILIAR FACE Nashville assistant coach Todd Richards returned to Amalie Arena on Saturday for the first time since helping the Lightning to the 2020 Stanley Cup. Richards spent five seasons as an associate coach with the Lightning before joining the Predators in the off-season. BACK TO BACKUP Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney returned to the team after a two-week stint on the league’s COVID-19 list that kept him out since Jan. 16. McElhinney took part in Saturday’s morning skate but did not dress. Coach Jon Cooper said they want to give McElhinney some time to work his way back to game shape before he plays. Andrei Vasilevskiy made his 32nd consecutive start dating back to last season and including the playoffs. Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press
The Sixers center keeps on trolling.
England’s Football Association has vowed to work with the British Government and social media platforms to tackle racism after a spate of incidents over the past week involving Premier League players from Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United being targeted by online abuse. In the aftermath of his team’s goalless draw with Arsenal on Saturday, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford claims he was racially abused through social media platforms. Rashford did not post screenshots of the offensive messages he received post-match, instead tweeting “humanity and social media at its worst.” “Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.” “I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them.” Later Saturday the FA doubled-down on its commitment to stamping out discrimination of all kinds. A statement released on its official Twitter account on Saturday said: “We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society. “We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this - and all elements of - discrimination from our sport.” The FA’s statement comes after several incidences of abuse targeting Premier League players in the past week. On Friday, a man was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online during the team’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Also Friday, Chelsea’s Reece James posted a screenshot of racist messages he had received on Instagram, while Rashford’s Manchester United teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have also reportedly been targeted this week. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
U.S. Soccer has opted to hold veteran striker Jozy Altidore out of Sunday's friendly with Trinidad and Tobago, citing transfer interest in the Toronto FC star.U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters Altidore had recovered from a "very very minor strain" and was in full training Saturday. But he said with the transfer deadline looming and the game so close, "it's a chance we didn't want to take with Jozy, so he will not be participating."Berhalter said Altidore was one of several players who had been drawing attention."Throughout the last three weeks you wouldn't believe the amount of calls I've been getting from clubs about different players," Berhalter said. "You guys are part of that speculation. But you see it as well and you hear it."We've gotten calls about a ton of players. Jozy's another focus of transfer speculation. I don't think it's my place to go into details of that. I think that's a place for his club and Jozy. But there have been a number of clubs interested in Jozy as well as other players in camp."Altidore seemed to push back on the transfer speculation in a social media post Saturday evening."Don’t believe everything you read. The devil is working overtime," he tweeted.The 31-year-old Altidore has spent the last six seasons with Toronto, scoring 58 goals and adding 20 assists in 123 regular-season MLS games. With 115 caps for his country, he is the most senior player in camp with the US.Altidore signed a three-year contract extension with Toronto in February 2019"This is my home, this is where I want to be and this is where I want to keep building," Altidore said at the time.He made US$6.3 million in 2019 according to the MLS Players Association.The burly forward has had his issues with the club, however. In January 2020, he criticized it over its handling of captain Michael Bradley's ankle injury.In April 2019, he accused Toronto president Bill Manning of putting his ego ahead of player welfare by banning a valued trainer because of his association of former TFC striker Sebastian Giovinco. A deal was soon struck to bring the trainer back into the fold and Altidore apologized.Altidore's return to the team last season was delayed. He'd spent much of the lockdown at his Florida home and had to go through quarantine upon coming north of the border.Away from the field he has a young son and is engaged to U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens.After NBA and other teams elected not to play in late August last year in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Altidore sat out TFC's game in Montreal for "personal reasons," according to then-Toronto coach Greg Vanney.Toronto also has a powerful striker looking to play more minutes in 21-year-old Ayo Akinola.In other U.S. team news, defender Aaron Long and winger Paul Arriola could be loaned to European soccer clubs from MLS after Sunday's game in Orlando.Long’s agent was discussing a loan from the New York Red Bulls to English champion Liverpool, which is in fourth place and needs a central defender because of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.Arriola could be loaned from D.C. United to Swansea of England's second-tier Championship. He would join Jordan Morris, who was loaned from Seattle on Jan. 21 and made his debut for the Swans on Saturday as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 3-1 win at Rotherham.England’s January transfer deadline is 6 p.m. ET Monday.Players remaining in MLS may not have matches this spring. The league is threatening its players’ association with a lockout unless an agreement on changes to the collective bargaining agreement is reached by Feb. 4. Training camps are scheduled to open Feb. 22 and the season is to start April 3.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press