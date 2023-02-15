Precious Achiuwa with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are doing it. So are LeBron James, James Harden and LaMelo Ball. They are among the six players in the NBA averaging at least 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game this season. That’s two MVP front-runners, three current All-Stars and two other players who should have been, at minimum, under All-Star consideration this season. There’s one other member of the 15-6-7 club: Russell Westbrook. As the league gears up for it's All-Star festivities this weekend
Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-115 win over the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.
Jae Crowder hasn't played this season after he and the Suns announced in September that they'd start searching for a trading partner for him.
Jamaree Bouyea is working to take full advantage of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. Is there a chance Bouyea sticks around?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl H
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo...Forever & Always," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday
Ty Jerome (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Washington Wizards, 02/13/2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100 on Monday night. Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer. Ingram helped New Orleans win, even though high-scoring guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Joe added 16 for the Thunder. Ingram score
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory on Monday night. Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. He had exchanged passes with All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, who fini
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 02/13/2023
Kevin Durant practiced with the Phoenix Suns for the first time on Monday, but is not expected to play in a game until after the NBA All-Star game.
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with an and one vs the Orlando Magic, 02/13/2023
Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) with an alley oop vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/13/2023
Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-19, third in the Eastern Conference)Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Cavaliers' 117-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.The 76ers have gone 21-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 7-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Cavaliers are 22-10 in conference play. Cleveland scores
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 on Monday night. Joel Embiid scored 23 points in 31 minutes for the Sixers, who have won three in a row and improved to 22-8 at home. Jalen Green scored 29 points for the Rockets, who have lost six straight to fall to a league-worst 13-44. KJ Martin added 15 for Houston. Monday night was Harden's fifth game aga
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 123-117 on Monday night. Clarkson hit a 3-pointer for a 115-110 lead with 2:03 remaining, and added a 13-foot baseline jumper to extend the lead to 117-113 in the final minute. Lauri Markkanen sealed the win with four free throws in the final 14.2 seconds. He hit 10 of 18 shots and had 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who had lost four of their last five games. The Pacers, who rallied
