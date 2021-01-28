Precious Achiuwa with an alley oop vs the Denver Nuggets
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Carl Grundstrom and Kurtis MacDermid scored, and Calvin Petersen made 32 saves as the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night. For the third time in three games between the teams, Los Angeles squandered a third-period lead. But this time, the Kings bounced back and earned the win after two losses at home to start the season. Grundstrom skated from the side boards to the middle of the offensive zone and wristed a quick shot past Kaapo Kahkonen’s glove for his second goal in as many games. Los Angeles has won three of four after starting the season 0-2-1. “We won, not the way we want to win tonight, but a win is a win,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. Wild centre Joel Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season just 1:09 into the third to tie the game. Kahkonen made 19 saves for Minnesota, which has lost two in a row. “I think they made a pretty good job of taking away our speed in the neutral zone in the first period,” Eriksson Ek said. “We couldn’t really get through. I think it got better in the second and third, but yeah, we want to get out there, we want to get that first goal and we couldn’t do it today.” The teams opened the season with a two-game series in Los Angeles where the Kings had 3-1, third-period leads in both games. The Wild came back to win each game 4-3. Petersen kept Minnesota from adding another comeback victory. Making his third start of the season, Petersen stood tall as the Wild outshot Los Angeles 27-9 over the final two periods. “I think it’s just more so building with each game,” Petersen said. “It’s been a while since we played hockey and I think any game experience I can get, I’m just trying to get better with each game.” MacDermid started the scoring in the second with his first goal of the season. Eriksson Ek tied it up with his third in four games, jamming the puck between Petersen’s skate and the goal post after several swings. POWER OUTAGE The teams combined to go 0 for 6 on the power play, continuing their season-long issues against each other. In their three games, they have combined to score once in 26 power-play chances. Minnesota’s woes have extended to every game. After an 0 for 3 night, the Wild are now 2 for 30 on the power play this season. They entered the game ranked 29th in the league on the power play. “We thought – and I don’t want to sound like a broken record – but our chances on those power plays were tremendous,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “We’re trying to stay the course and see if we can find a break here and there and maybe get it going. If we do that, hopefully that’ll help us.” FINDING FORM Petersen is one of three players who dealt with being in the COVID-19 protocols in training camp and McLellan felt he could see Petersen, MacDermid and defenceman Sean Walker rounding into form. “I would say that Cal had his best game of the season and I thought Cal performed like he did last year when he came up,” McLellan said. “You could see Walker, MacDermid and him get their legs and get into really game speed and game shape, if you will. Not that they’re unconditioned but just mentally into it at that pace and intensity.” INJURY ROUNDUP Wild goaltender Cam Talbot missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury, with Andrew Hammond coming off the taxi squad to serve as Kahkonen’s backup. Evason said Talbot is getting close to a return and could possibly practice on Thursday. Nico Sturm returned to the lineup after being held out of two games for an illness unrelated to COVID-19. McLellan said Martin Frk and Matt Luff didn’t travel with the team, but he’s hopeful both are close to returning to on-ice activities when the team returns home. WHAT’S NEXT? The teams close out a two-game series Friday in Minnesota. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end. The Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on its five-game road trip — the first time the Nuggets have won four games on a trip of any length since December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 road swing since January 2012. Butler watched from the Miami bench, a significant accomplishment since Wednesday’s game was the first in more than two weeks where he could be with his team again. He hasn’t played in any of the last nine Heat games because of virus-related protocols. The Heat are 2-7 in this stretch without him, with losses now in four consecutive games. They also played again without Tyler Herro, who missed a seventh consecutive game with neck spasms. Goran Dragic (groin) was also out, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 17 points. The Heat got Avery Bradley back for the first time in nine games; he, like Butler, was out in accordance with the NBA’s virus protocols. Bradley had eight points in 18 minutes. Denver led 58-33 at the half, the Nuggets’ biggest halftime lead this season and biggest in a road arena since holding a 31-point lead at the break in Chicago on March 21, 2018. The Heat missed 15 3-pointers in the first quarter — an NBA record for an opening period, and a team record for any quarter. Denver’s lead was down to seven early in the fourth, but back-to-back 3s by Porter and Green got the Nuggets’ edge back to 13 and another 3 by Jokic made it 94-74 with 5:35 left. Bam Adebayo scored 15 for Miami. TIP-INS Nuggets: Guard P.J. Dozier (right hamstring strain) missed the game and the Nuggets are bracing for it to be a multi-game absence. ... The 33 points allowed by Denver in the first half was not only a season best, but it was nearly 24 points below the Nuggets’ average through the first 17 games. Heat: Wednesday was the start of a six-game homestand for Miami. After that, the Heat play eight of their next nine on the road. ... Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer Wednesday was the 400th of his career, including playoffs. He’s the 12th Heat player to make that many. TRIBUTES The Heat held a pregame moment of silence to commemorate Tuesday being the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death and last week’s death of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. And in his pregame remarks Wednesday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone paid tribute to longtime NBA journalist Sekou Smith, who died Tuesday after a short battle with COVID-19. “I’m devastated for his family,” Malone said. DOG TIME Miami is welcoming back a small number of fans Thursday, with coronavirus-detection dogs being utilized to screen guests before entering the arena. UP NEXT Nuggets: Visit San Antonio on Friday to end a five-game trip. Heat: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doug McDermott had 28 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-106 on Wednesday night. Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field. Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of four. Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven. Indiana limited the red-hot Gordon Hayward to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. The Pacers (11-7) pushed their coverage to Hayward, who came in averaging 30.5 points over his past four contests and having made 58.1% of his shots from the floor, including 61.5% from 3-point range. Sabonis bruised his knee during a collision with Toronto's Kyle Lowry on Monday night and had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no damage. The Pacers moved the ball well on offence, finishing with 34 assists. They led by 17, but the Hornets battled back to cut the lead to four to start the fourth quarter. The Pacers quickly pushed their advantage back to double digits behind Brogdon and Sabonis. TIP INS Pacers: Outscored Charlotte 50-42 in the paint. ... Holiday fouled out with 48 seconds left. Hornets: Cody Zeller returned to the starting lineup and had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Zeller missed four weeks with a broken hand. ... Charlotte opened a stretch with 12 of 14 games at home. ... Rookie LaMelo Ball had eight points and five assists in 22 minutes and continues to come off the bench for the Hornets. UP NEXT The Hornets host the Pacers again Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and the well-rested Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Wednesday night. Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season. The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season. Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers. Hield’s dynamic shooting performance was the third time this season that he’s made at least six 3-pointers in a game. His 29 points points topped the 26 he had on Jan. 13 in Portland — a game where he made eight 3s. He was 7 for 12 from behind the arc on Wednesday. Magic centre Nikola Vucevic made 11 of 18 shots and scored 26 points — his 14th game of the season with at least 20 points. Evan Fournier added 25 points, while Terrence Ross chipped in 16 points off the bench. Aaron Gordon struggled through the night with three points in 26 minutes. He missed eight of his nine field goal attempts. Rookie guard Cole Anthony, who scored a career-best 21 points in Monday’s defeat of Charlotte, made just 2 of 9 shots and scored seven points on Wednesday. Orlando came into Wednesday as the NBA’s hottest shooting team from 3-point range — 17.7 makes on 47% shooting over the previous three games — but it made only 10 of 26 attempts on Wednesday. TIP-INS Kings: Partly because of the cancellation of two games earlier in the week, Sacramento entered Wednesday tied for the fewest road games played thus far. Head coach Luke Walton said the team’s first trip East brought up some new challenges for his team. Walton: “The road trips we’re pretty used to, but it’s the protocols that have taken some getting used to. The players had to have their first (COVID-19) testing done by 8:30 AM. So, as you’re trying to adjust to time zones, you still have to get up and do that so that the players can get the tests back before the game. Things like that are what we’re getting used to.” Magic: The Magic entered Wednesday’s game ranked 25th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 34.8%, but that’s actually a big improvement over where they stood a week earlier. Orlando hit a season-best 17 3s last Friday against Indiana and then matched that total on Sunday versus Charlotte. The Magic then made a season-best 19 3-pointers on Tuesday in only 27 attempts. Magic coach Steve Clifford on his team’s 51.9% accuracy in the past three games: “We’ve been much more inside-out, the ball is hitting the paint more and we’ve taken more 3s in this stretch. With the naked eye, we’re shooting more spot-up 3s, which is the key for most teams.” … Clifford said that guard Michael Carter-Williams — out since Jan. 4 with a sprained left foot — could return by Friday. Clifford said there is no timetable for the returns of Chuma Okeke (left knee bone bruise) or Al-Farouq Aminu (knee surgery recovery). UP NEXT Kings: Vs. Toronto in Tampa on Friday. Magic: On Friday, they host the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that they have lost to 13 straight times dating back to November of 2013. John Denton, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar, who played five positions for San Diego last season, signed a $21 million, three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the Padres. Profar had been a free agent. He chose to return to San Diego, which improved significantly this off-season with the additions of starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, and South Korea slugger Kim Ha-seong. The versatile Profar likely will be coming off the bench. He started last season as the second baseman but was supplanted by rookie Jake Cronenworth and moved to left field, where he filled in for injured Tommy Pham. He also played two games in right field and one each in centre and at first base. Kim is expected to compete with Cronenworth at second base. “I don't think it matters anymore," Profar said. “I'm ready to help the team win a World Series.” Profar said he wasn't surprised the Padres still had money and the desire to bring him back after making the other moves this off-season. “I think I did a good job last year. My teammates wanted me here and here I am,” he said. The Padres ended a 13-year playoff drought last year and beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild-card series before being swept by the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series. “I think last year we made the first step. This year we've gotten even better,” Profar said. “I'm real excited to start going in the direction we want to go, and that's winning the World Series.” Profar and Darvish are teammates again after making their big league debuts with the Texas Rangers in 2012. “I'm very excited. I'm going to learn more Japanese," Profar said. "When I was with him with the Rangers, he taught me a lot of words. I'm excited to keep improving on my Japanese.” Profar, who turns 28 on Feb. 20, was acquired by San Diego from Oakland in December 2019 and hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He'll earn $7 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in 2023. He also has the right to opt out after 2021 and 2022, becoming a free agent again. “I think it's good for my motivation," he said about the opt-out years. "I don't just want to be here, I want to get better every year. That's what we push for. Help the team any way I can.” He earned $2,111,111 in prorated pay from a $5.7 million salary. Profar has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland (2019) and San Diego. He missed 2014 and 2015 due to a shoulder injury. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry became the third player to reach the 10,000-point milestone as a Raptor, scoring on Toronto's second shot attempt against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Lowry sank a three-pointer from 24 feet just 51 seconds into the game after a steal by Fred VanVleet. DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) are the only others to score 10,000 in Raptors colours. Lowry actually came into the game with 13,730 points, having scored 1,217 in two-plus seasons with Memphis and 2,515 in three-plus campaigns with Houston. "He's had a heck of career and this is another landmark," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game at Amalie Arena. "I think he's made himself into a heck of a player and the scoring part of it is what he's worked on," he added. "He's improved his shooting going both ways. He's improved the depth of it. He's improved his finishing at the rim. And that all adds up to him getting to a special landmark of 10,000 (points). "A hell of a player in a Raptors jersey, that's for sure." The 34-year-old guard from Philadelphia is already Toronto’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,425), assists (4,032) and steals (842). Lowry, in his 15th NBA season, came to the Raptors in a July 2012 trade that sent Gary Forbes and a 2013 first-round pick to Houston. Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only active players with 10,000 points with their current team. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo reached 11,000 points for his career on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, becoming just the sixth player in Milwaukee franchise history to reach 11,000 points. Antetokounmpo came into Wednesday's game with 11,007 points. Lowry had been ejected in the dying seconds of the Raptors' previous game, a 129-114 loss in Indiana on Monday. The six-time all-star had missed the two games before that with a foot injury, This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021 The Canadian Press
