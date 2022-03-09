The powers of the French president: A modern-day monarch?

The first round of the French presidential election is now only a month away. Twelve candidates are vying for the French presidency – a unique, immensely powerful institution. Experts say it's the most powerful office in the democratic world. How much authority and might does France's president have on the national and international stages, and what are the other perks that come with the top job? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the many powers of the French president.