Powerful Winter Storms Sweep Across Colorado

Heavy winds swept across Colorado on December 15, leaving tens of thousands without power and creating dangerous conditions with low visibility in many areas.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 100 mph in Colorado Springs, and 107 mph in the southeast of the state.

This timelapse video, taken on Wednesday morning in Boulder, shows a storm rolling in.

In the Denver area, close to 50,000 customers were impacted by power outages, the Denver Post reported. Credit: David Roche via Storyful