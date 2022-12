The Canadian Weather Service issued a “gale warning” for eastern Lake Erie in Ontario, early on Saturday, December 3, saying high winds of 30 to 35 knots were expected.

The warning said that there may be waves as high as three or four meters in Lake Erie.

Video posted to Twitter by Ann Maurie Stevens early on Saturday shows rough waters as gusty winds blow Lake Erie in Port Stanley. Credit: Ann Maurie Stevens via Storyful