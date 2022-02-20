Powerful Winds Overturn Truck on Motorway as Storm Eunice Lashes UK

A dash camera captured the moment a truck was blown over by powerful winds from Storm Eunice as it travelled along the M40 motorway in England’s southeast on Friday, February 18.

This video, provided to Storyful by Ben Handy, shows the truck tip onto its side after teetering for a moment. The truck slides along the motorway at speed before coming to a stop.

Oxfordshire’s fire and rescue service said crews from Kidlington, just north of Oxford, attended the scene.

The BBC reported at least three people were killed as Storm Eunice swept the United Kingdom, with a further five deaths reported elsewhere in Europe. While conditions eased on Saturday, the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for much of the country for Sunday. Credit: Ben Handy via Storyful