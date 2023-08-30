Powerful waves lash Sanibel Island bridge 11 months after it was partially destroyed

Reuters Videos

STORY: Here in a village in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province -the seemingly simple exteriors of these huts are masking innovative, disaster-resistant design. They're inspired by indigenous building techniques - but re-engineered to stop the houses from being flooded...after unprecedented flooding last year killed hundreds of people and destroyed over a million homes.The mind behind it is Pakistan's first certified female architect - Yasmeen Lari."So, there is lot of logic in how people built earlier. What I am trying to do is what is the best thing they did and I am just using that, adopting it, making it more disaster-resilient and that it gives them a comfortable habitat."Her design comes as architects, analysts and NGOs consider the future of building back better after natural disasters – especially in a world increasingly marked by extreme weather events.Champa Bai’s mud house was one of many in the village swept away by the floods last year.The disaster forced the 60-year-old grandmother and her family to take shelter in temporary tents until Lari’s NGO – the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan – helped her construct a new home in the same spot."I am very delighted. This house is very good. I have no fear of it falling. It can withstand any rain or storm. So, I am contented. I like it very much."Traditional mud huts are vulnerable to extreme weather and building concrete homes is expensive and high in carbon emissions.Lari’s housing is made with pre-fabricated bamboo structures that sit on raised platforms.They have lime-hardened mud walls that keep water out as well as layers of waterproofing materials on the rooves.The houses take a week to build, compared to about three weeks for mud huts and up to two months for cement homes.They can also be built for under $87, according to the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan."First of all, we have to understand we are working for the poor. So, it has got to be affordable.”Architecture experts like Professor Noman Ahmed point out that these homes are not feasible in urban areas…“The other disadvantage is that since it is a basic shelter, the further additions or multiplication of stories in this type of structure in the present form is not possible."But residents in the nearby Pono village – where Lari-designed homes were constructed before the 2022 floods – say the houses have proved their resilience.Lari says her NGO has helped survivors of natural disasters in Pakistan to build about 55,000 homes - her aim is to ultimately provide homes for at least 350,000 households.