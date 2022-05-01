Powerful Tornado Leaves Trail of Destruction Near Benton, Kansas

A powerful tornado loomed over Benton, Kansas, as storms lashed the region on the evening of April 29.

This footage by Twitter user @thekillaword shows a tornado in the distance near Andover as lightning strikes light up the sky.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had touched down over Andover on Friday evening, warning residents to seek shelter.

Local authorities said in a news conference that at least four people were injured and around 1,000 structures were damaged in the storms. Credit: @thekillaword via Storyful