Powerful Tornado Destroys Homes in New Orleans' Arabi Area

Debris was strewn across suburban streets in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 23, after a powerful tornado destroyed homes and tore through the city’s area the previous night.

At least one person died during the storm and widespread damage was reported throughout St Bernard Parish.

The National Weather Service said it confirmed two tornadoes in the region – an EF-1 in Lacombe, and an EF-3 in parts of New Orleans, including Arabi.

This footage filmed by Preston Trahan shows the destruction caused by the storm in Arabi. Credit: Preston Trahan via Storyful