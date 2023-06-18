Powerful Thunderstorm Hits Central Oklahoma

A late-night thunderstorm ripped through Edmond, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening, June 17, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a possible severe thunderstorm in the area.

Footage recorded by @LaurieMit shows heavy rain accompanied by thunder and high wind on Saturday night.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Edmond and several other parts of central Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Gusts of up to 70 mph were possible, the service said. Credit: @LaurieMit via Storyful