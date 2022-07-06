Powerful Storms Roll Through Southern Ohio

Strong thunderstorms carrying heavy rain and powerful wind gusts hit southern Ohio on Wednesday, July 6.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado on radar in northern Clermont County on Wednesday afternoon.

Owen Basselman said he filmed this footage from Loveland, northeast of Cincinnati, on Wednesday. According to his own measurement, they received about 0.80 inches of rain in 20 minutes.

Buildings in Goshen showed signs of damage from the storm. Credit: Owen Basselman via Storyful