Powerful Storm Sends Roof Flying in Perth

Thousands of people lost power on May 24 as homes and businesses were damaged by the tail end of ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga, which swept across Western Australia.

According to ABC Australia, the severe storm brought wind gusts of up to 100 km per hour, which affected Perth, the Mid West region and several suburbs, including Beckenham, East Cannington, Kenwick and Bayswater.

Anna Hill, who took this video, said the storm had not been too bad in her area, St James in Perth, but that “a few moments of high wind that took the roof off a building.” Corrugated galvanized steel can be seen hanging from power lines in the video.

The state’s Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and abnormally high tides as the storm approached.

Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall said the storm was a “once in a decade-type system,” according to reports. Credit: Anna Hill via Storyful