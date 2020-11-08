Powerful Quotes From Kamala Harris' First Speech as US Vice President-Elect

Kamala Harris is all set to serve as the Vice President of the United States after a nail-biting conclusion to the US elections. At 56, she is now the first woman and the first South Asian and African American woman to hold office in the White House.

Madam Vice President gave a rousing speech and we bring you some excerpts from the same in this video.

(Video by Varnika Gupta)

