Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southwest Mexico, Felt in Mexico City

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Acapulco in Mexico’s southwest on Tuesday night, September 7.

According to officials, the earthquake was also felt in northern and central parts of the country, including Mexico City. Local officials in Mexico City said some neighborhoods were without power on Tuesday night.

This footage by local journalist Daniel Flores shows people in a darkened street in Mexico City, as lightning strikes in the background. The car in the footage can also be seen rocking gently.

This is a developing story. Credit: Daniel Flores via Storyful