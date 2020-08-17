Powerful Dust Storm Envelopes Family's Vehicle

Two dust storms collided in Arizona on August 16, bringing strong winds, reducing visibility for drivers, and forcing the closure of roads in areas around Phoenix.

This video shows a number of vehicles stopped on a highway as the wind blows dust and debris through the air. A woman can be heard calming someone inside the vehicle. Graham, who took this video, wrote, that his “wife can be heard comforting my kids who were scared.”

The source told Storyful this video was shot on the I-10, close to Eloy. The Arizona Department of Transportation "reported"https://twitter.com/ArizonaDOT/status/1295163710755856384 that the I-10 had to be closed south of Eloy due to a truck crash and the impact of the dust storm.

According to AZCentral reports, the storm blew over a semi truck on the highway.

The storms came as Phoenix saw record high temperatures of 115 degrees, the same report said. Credit: @ourkid001 via Storyful