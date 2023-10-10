Powerball jackpot at $1.7 billion after no-winner draw

STORY: No winner for Monday night’s draw has been announced so far, according to Powerball’s official website. Thus, the next draw will be held on Wednesday (October 11) for an estimated $1.73 billion jackpot, the second largest prize money in Powerball's history.

There has been no grand prize winner of the jackpot draw since July 19 this year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to the official Powerball website.