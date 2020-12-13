Power plant collapses in Ohio
Search continues for missing after building collapses at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County.
Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning 'hateful' racist comments directed toward Canadian national soccer team stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship.
Patrick Mahomes got off to a brutal start against the Dolphins defense.
Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard has chosen to enter the 2021 NFL draft, his college coach said.
For more than a decade, Harnarayan Singh has been the voice of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.
Watch highlights from Anthony Joshua's KO victory over Kubrat Pulev on DAZN.
Could this one-handed juggling grab be the catch of the year?
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Aldon Smith made a huge play to give the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.
Toronto Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn was as good as advertised, helping the team to a 111-100 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.
After being left for dead, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot. They'll get a chance to cement their status even further on Sunday when they face the Bucs, who are also fighting to stay in the NFC playoff picture. The Cardinals and Giants also square off on Sunday in a must-win game for both teams.
It was an incredible display of guts from both men in a bout that at least has to be in the conversation for 2020’s Fight of the Year.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was hoping to give everybody some playing time during the first preseason game, but he made sure to give shoutouts to those who shone against the Hornets.
The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):___5:20 p.m.Seattle’s Jamal Adams has been credited with a sack after forcing Sam Darnold to run out of bounds for a loss, giving the Seahawks safety the record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season.Adams didn’t do much other than run the scrambling Darnold to the sideline midway through the second quarter. But it was a 1-yard loss and Adams was credited with a sack, giving him 8 1/2 for the season.The previous record for sacks by a defensive back was held by Adrian Wilson, who had eight in 2005. Sacks became an official stat in 1982.___5 p.m.The Atlanta Falcons resorted to trickery to tie the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter.With Matt Ryan lined up at wide receiver, Russell Gage took the direct snap and threw a 28-yard touchdown to Calvin Ridley to tie it at 7. It is the second pass the third-year receiver has thrown this season. He had an incomplete toss in Week 2.It is the first time the Falcons have had a wide receiver throw for a touchdown since Mohamed Sanu in the 2018 regular-season finale against Tampa Bay.___4:55 p.m.Green Bay receiver Davante Adams extended his touchdown streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Aaron Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie with the Detroit Lions in the first quarter.Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. Adams has a career-high 14 TD receptions and his single-season streak trails just the 12-game run Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had in 1987, and the nine-game stretch Cincinnati’s A.J. Green had in 2012.On the next possession, Lions running back Adrian Peterson carried the ball for the 3,175th time to pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for sixth on the NFL’s all-time list.___4:45 p.m.The Colts’ offence has the hot hand early in the franchise’s first game in Las Vegas.Philip Rivers passed for 102 yards and hit T.Y. Hilton with a touchdown pass to put Indianapolis up 10-7 on the Raiders after the first quarter. Indy had 160 yards of total offence and scored on both of its drives despite left tackle Anthony Castonzo going in and out of the game due to a knee injury.The Raiders kept it close when tight end Foster Moreau made a 47-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds left in the quarter, eluding two defenders on his way to the end zone.The winner of the game will dramatically improve its standing in the AFC wild card playoff race.___4:25 p.m.The winless New York Jets are doing one thing right: they continue to score on their opening drive. The Jets went 48 yards after taking the opening kickoff and got a 45-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo to take a 3-0 lead on Seattle.It’s the seventh straight game the Jets have scored on their opening possession, the longest active streak in the NFL and longest streak in franchise history. The Jets have five field goals and two touchdowns on those drives.The lead was short-lived. Seattle took its opening possession and got 19-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Freddie Swain.___4:15 p.m.Anyone looking for an exciting finish will have to wait until the late afternoon games.Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-10. Arizona beat the New York Giants on a balmy day for December 26-7.The Dallas Cowboys thumped Cincinnati 30-7, while the Chicago Bears snapped their skid beating Houston 36-7.Denver held off Carolina on the road 32-27 in the closest of the early afternoon games.The Kansas City Chiefs did have to rally from a 10-point deficit to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title. They wound up beating beating Miami 33-27 to wrap up the early games.___3:55 p.m.Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has thrown his career-high fourth touchdown of the game, giving Denver a 32-20 over the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter.KJ Hamler got behind Rasul Douglas for a 49-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game. Lock, who has thrown for 279 yards, has also thrown TD passes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick.___3:40 p.mDerrick Henry has grabbed a piece of NFL history all to himself.The NFL rushing leader posted his fourth career game running for at least 200 yards and two touchdowns Sunday for the Tennessee Titans. That's the most such games in NFL history, breaking a tie with Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.Henry ran 26 times for 215 yards and two TDs in Jacksonville, also posting his ninth straight road game with at least 100 yards.The Titans led Jacksonville 31-10 late in the fourth quarter.___3:35 p.m.Xavien Howard has come up with an interception for the fifth game in a row — this time against Patrick Mahomes.The Dolphins cornerback made a spectacular one-handed grab of a pass intended for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the end zone.It was Mahomes’ third interception, increasing his season total to five. But Chiefs led 30-10 in the fourth quarter.Howard leads the NFL with nine interceptions.___3 p.m.The Jacksonville Jaguars have benched Mike Glennon and turned to Gardner Minshew for the first time since Week 7.Glennon completed 13 of 23 passes for 85 yards against Tennessee, with his final pass getting picked off by Malcolm Butler in the third quarter.Minshew injured his right thumb against Houston in mid-October and was replaced by rookie Jake Luton following the team’s bye week. Luton was benched after three starts and replaced by Glennon, who each of the team’s last three games.Minshew was healthy enough to practice the last two weeks, but coach Doug Marrone stuck with Glennon.The quarterback change came with the Titans up 31-3.___3 p.m.San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach John Benton has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t coach the game against Washington.The Niners say Benton’s duties will be absorbed by the offensive coaching staff. Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team says it conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol.“We will continue to communicate with the league and medical professionals and take the necessary precautions in the best interest of health and safety,” the team said in a statement.___2:55 p.m.Broncos backup cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s game against Carolina with a knee injury.Dawson was rushing the quarterback when his knee buckled awkwardly as he attempted to plant his leg.The Broncos said he will not return.___2:30 p.m.NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry finally has his first 100-yard rushing game in Jacksonville with 122 yards rushing on just 15 carries by halftime.Henry topped 100 yards breaking loose on a 36-yard touchdown run late in the first half. The native of Yulee, Florida, near Jacksonville now has a mark he had missed in his home state.The Titans back also moved out of a tie with Chris Johnson for sole possession of second most 100-yard rushing games on the road with his ninth straight such performance. That's second to only Barry Sanders in NFL history. Sanders did it between 1996 and 1997 with Detroit.Marcus Allen was the only other player with a streak of at least seven such games on the road between 1985 and 1986 with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.The Titans led Jacksonville 17-3 at halftime.___2:15 p.m.The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his first NFL interception -- and it came on a pass bobbled by intended receiver Jakeem Grant.The Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu came up with the pick on a long throw in the second quarter after Grant failed to make the catch.The interception came in Tagovailoa’s sixth start and 154th pass. He was the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not throw an interception in his first five career starts.___2:14 p.m.Khalil Mack is well on his way to a terrific game for the Chicago Bears.The outside linebacker tackled Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson in the end zone with 6:04 left in the first half. Mack’s first sack since Nov. 1 resulted in a safety, and Chicago scored on the ensuing drive to open a 23-7 lead with 3:22 to go.Mack also recovered a Duke Johnson fumble in the first quarter and deflected a Watson pass in the second quarter.___1:35 p.m.Patrick Mahomes is off to a rough start against Miami and the Dolphins' defence.Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sacked the Chiefs quarterback for a 30-yard loss for one of the longest sacks of Mahomes' career.On a third-and-12 play in the first quarter, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced Mahomes into full retreat. The Chiefs’ quarterback tried to turn the corner around Baker but was tripped up at the 3-yard line.The Chiefs (11-1) came in already having clinched a playoff spot. Miami (8-4) has the sixth seed in the AFC.Mahomes also has been intercepted not once but twice by the Dolphins off deflected passes in just the first quarter.The defending Super Bowl champ quarterback came into the game with only two interceptions all season. Byron Jones picked him off first, then Eric Rowe intercepted a second Mahomes' pass late in the first quarter.Miami leads the Chiefs 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.___1:30 p.m.Fumbles by two Cincinnati Bengals running backs have led to a 10-0 lead by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the first quarter.First, Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a 34-yard Cowboys field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by Dallas linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.The game features the return of Andy Dalton to Cincinnati. Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback for nine seasons before signing with Dallas. He became the Cowboys starter when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.___12:20 p.m.Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
MILAN — Theo Hernández scored twice to help AC Milan recover from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Parma on Sunday and preserve its unbeaten league record.Milan remained top of Serie A but had its advantage cut to three points above second-place Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri scored three goals late on to win 3-1 at Cagliari.Napoli and Juventus remained a point behind Inter after beating Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively.Milan was without a number of players through injury, including star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and lost another player early on when defender Matteo Gabbia had to be replaced by Pierre Kalulu.Kalulu was making his Serie A debut and was partly at fault for the opening goal as he was beaten by Gervinho, who crossed for Hernani to fire Parma into the lead in the 13th minute.Milan had a goal disallowed and hit the woodwork four times before Parma doubled its tally with Jasmin Kurtic's header in the 56th.However, Hernández headed Milan back into the match two minutes later and scored the equalizer in stoppage time, just as the Rossoneri appeared to be heading for their first league defeat since March.LATE RECOVERYInter left it late before helping to ease a miserable week.Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku scored in the final 15 minutes after Riccardo Sottil had given Cagliari the lead shortly before halftime.Inter was looking to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit. The Nerazzurri drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year.Inter started brightly but were denied several times by fine stops from Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.And it was Cagliari which took the lead three minutes from the break with its first real scoring opportunity. Sottil’s initial shot was blocked but he fired home the rebound.Inter wasted more opportunities before finally equalizing in the 77th minute. A corner was punched clear by Cragno but came out to Barella, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.And Inter turned it around completely in the 84th with a header from D’Ambrosio, who had only been on the field for about a minute.Cagliari pushed hard for the equalizer and was caught out by a rapid counterattack that was finished by Lukaku.RONALDO PENALTIESCristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th Juventus match by again scoring two penalties to help his side win 3-1 at Genoa.Ronaldo had scored two penalties in Juve’s 3-0 win at Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.He converted another two spot kicks in the final 12 minutes in Genoa.Paulo Dybala had given Juventus the lead in the 57th minute but Stefano Sturaro levelled four minutes later.OTHER MATCHESNapoli remained level on points with Juventus after beating Sampdoria 2-1.Roma was two points further back after thrashing Bologna 5-1. All six goals in Bologna came in the first half.Atalanta also won comfortably, with a 3-0 victory against Fiorentina.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Tyler Graovac to a one-year, two-way deal. The team announced the move Sunday, but did not release the value of the contract. Graovac, 27, played eight games and registered two goals for Vancouver last season after signing with the Canucks as a free agent in July 2019. The native of Brampton, Ont., was originally picked by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL draft. The Wild dealt Graovac to the Washington Capitals during the 2018 draft. He's played a total of 70 games in the NHL, tallying nine goals and two assists. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020. The Canadian Press
Andy Behrens offers up a duo of waiver wire pickups to make ahead of Week 15.
LONDON — Arsenal's season went from poor to dreadful as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own-goal and the Gunners were reduced to 10 men in a 1-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.Aubameyang had been looking to end his goal drought, but at the other end of the field at Emirates Stadium. The striker, however, headed the ball into his own net while defending a Burnley corner in the 73rd minute.Boos rang out from the home crowd, with 2,000 fans allowed under coronavirus restrictions. There was some scattered applause for the players later.But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure with his team 15th in the 20-team division with 13 points from 12 games — four points more than Burnley which climbed out of the relegation zone.“We’ve had a tough start,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. “We responded well to the challenge right in front of us — winning games."“We're moving forward again,” he added.At the time of the goal, Arsenal was already down a man after Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct in the 58th following a VAR check and a review by the referee on the sidelines. Xhaka had grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat and pushed him to the ground after a challenge on another player.Arteta said that Xhaka’s behaviour was “unacceptable,” especially at a time when Arsenal was finally gaining a foothold in the match.“He’s made a mistake clearly,” Arteta said. “We made the match more difficult and you give the opponents a chance.”The Gunners were lucky not to be down to nine men after VAR deemed that Mohamed Elneny wasn't guilty of violent conduct just before the corner was taken that led to the goal. Replays showed Elneny appearing to push defender James Tarkowski in the face. He ended up with a yellow card instead.“I don’t know how Xhaka is sent off and Elneny isn’t,” Dyche said. “But he wasn’t.”The Gunners have now lost four consecutive home league games.“The players are hurting,” Arteta said.Arsenal struggled to break down Burnley's resilient defence in the first half and, when the Gunners did manage to break free, they couldn’t make it count.The home side’s clearest chance came in the 28th when Arsenal carved through Burnley’s defence and went five on three. A cross from left back Kieran Tierney found forward Alexandre Lacazette, whose low shot forced a good save from goalkeeper Nick Pope.Burnley also had opportunities to go ahead, taking advantage of a shaky Arsenal back line. The biggest moment came in the 13th minute when the visitors launched a quick counterattack down the right and a diagonal cross was headed just wide of the post by forward Chris Wood.Arsenal’s overreliance on crosses into the box to create chances, many of them poor efforts, hasn’t paid off.Aubameyang hasn’t scored — for Arsenal — since Nov. 1, when he converted a penalty against Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.Burnley put Arsenal under pressure at times with a high press. A nervy home side found it difficult to get through solid team defending by Burnley.Arsenal started to take hold of the match in the 50th and had several chances to score.But Arsenal quickly surrendered their dominance when Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct. Xhaka was initially shown a yellow card after a challenge on Dwight McNeil. But other players surrounded the Switzerland international and replays showed that Xhaka put his hands around Westwood’s throat and pushed him to the ground.After VAR looked at the incident, referee Graham Scott reviewed the incident on a TV screen on the sidelines and sent off Xhaka.Xhaka has “fouled Dwight and gripped him and then he’s put his hands on me and you can’t do that in today’s game,” Westwood said after the match.Arsenal fans will be wondering why Arteta didn't name Mesut Ozil in his 25-man Premier League squad as the troubles have mounted in the team.The players' discipline has also become an issue as Xhaka's red card was the second in four league matches. Nicolas Pepe was sent off for violent conduct against Leeds for a headbutt, and the Burnley match was the last of his three-match ban.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsFrank Griffiths, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored late to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Levante and keep his team from falling further behind in the Spanish league on Sunday.Messi fired a left-footed shot off the far post and into the net to get Barcelona’s breakthrough in the 76th minute after Levante had withstood the hosts with tenacious defending.The victory for Barcelona came after last round’s upset loss to Cádiz and a 3-0 home defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.Barcelona still has a long way to go to get back in the title race, but it was able to claw back some ground after front-runners Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid both dropped points this round.Barcelona is in eighth place at nine points behind the leaders. Barcelona and Atlético have played two fewer games than Sociedad.Messi finally beat Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernández with his 10th shot of the match. He was set up by Frenkie de Jong after the Netherlands midfielder and Martin Braithwaite gained possession inside Levante’s half.SOCIEDAD BACK ON TOPSociedad returned to the top of the standings after drawing 1-1 at home with Eibar.The San Sebastian-based club pulled level with Atlético on points and moved into first place on total goals scored with the two teams having the same goal difference.Atlético had its first loss of the season on Saturday when it fell 2-0 at city rival Real Madrid.Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad ahead in the 20th with a powerful strike from the edge of the area. The 18-year-old forward pounced on a clearance and lashed the ball off the crossbar and into the net.Eibar improved in the second half led by the playmaking of Bryan Gil. The midfielder on loan from Sevilla cued the 65th-minute equalizer after dribbling past two defenders on the left and crossing for Takashi Inui, who squared the ball for fellow halftime substitute Sergi Enrich to score.VILLARREAL STALLSVillarreal remained in fourth place, one point behind third-place Madrid, after it was held 1-1 at Real Betis.It was a fourth consecutive draw for Unai Emery’s side.Spain defender Pau Torres headed Villarreal in front five minutes after kickoff, but the visitors lost several players to injury and were unable to build on a strong start. Betis’ Aitor Ruibal equalized in the 51st.Villarreal’s Pervis Estupiñán, Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin all left the game injured.GRANADA WINSColombian striker Luis Suárez scored for a third straight league match to help Granada beat Elche 1-0.Granada ended its five-round winless streak.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a 26-7 victory over New York on Sunday.Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4 1/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983 against the EaglesMurray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.While Murray was the catalyst of an offence that produced 390 total yards, the defence and special teams made major contributions. The Cardinals limited New York to 159 yards in making Jones' return from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury miserable.Jones finished 11 of 21 for 127 yards and two fumbles, including one lost on the opening series. He was sacked six times before leaving late for Colt McCoy.New York's only score game on a 1-yard run by Dion Lewis on its opening possession of the second half, cutting the deficit to 20-7.The Cardinals capitalized on great field position in taking a 13-0 halftime lead against the offensively inept Giants. It could have been more.Murray threw a 7-yard pass to Arnold to cap a 21-yard possession set up by a lost fumble by Lewis on a kickoff return.Nugent, subbing for the injured Zane Gonzalez, kicked field goals of 34 and 37 earlier. The first one was set up by a 24-yard punt return by Christian Kirk to the Giants 38.Drake scored to extend the lead to 20-0 on the opening drive of the second half.New York's defence had forced the Cardinals to turn over the ball on downs after a sack. But a forced fumble and return by former Giant Markus Golden gave Arizona a first-and-goal at the New York 9.Veteran Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald was back after missing two games with COVID-19. He had two catches to extend his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 254.INJURIESArizona: DL Gordon Phillips (hamstring) was knocked out of the game early. LG Justin Pugh (calf) and RT Kelvin Beachum (back) were injured, but there was no update on their status.New York: Jones was limping by the end of the game. McCoy, who started in last week's win over Seattle, replaced him late in the fourth quarter and was treated as badly as Jones.UP NEXTCardinals: head back to Arizona and will play another NFC East team, the Eagles,Giants: stay home and play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night in a flexed game.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.The Bucs (8-5) lost three of four games to division title contenders leading into last week’s bye, including a pair of 27-24 losses at home to the Rams and reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. They entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings (6-7) nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.Tampa Bay sacked Kirk Cousins six times, the last producing a fumble that ended any chance of a rally in the closing minutes. Cousins finished 24 of 37 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, but Minnesota chances were undermined by another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point and three field goals.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat in the stands, wearing a face covering. The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.Slow starts hindered the Bucs in those losses to the Rams and Chiefs. This time, Brady shrugged off a scoreless opening quarter with help from Bailey and a trio of costly of penalties on the Vikings' defence. Minnesota was flagged for pass interference in the end zone twice to set up Jones’ touchdown run and Succop’s 18-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.Brady launched two of Tampa Bay’s three first-half scoring drives after Bailey missed field goals of 49 and 54 yards.Miller’s long TD catch wiped out the 6-0 lead the Vikings took on Cook’s 14th touchdown rushing. Jones’ TD finished a drive aided by a penalty on Minnesota safety Harrison Smith for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a tackle, and a flag thrown against cornerback Jeff Gladney for interfering with receiver Mike Evans in the end zone.Gronkowski’s TD in the third quarter increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 23-6. Cousins trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to 23-14 with a 14-yard scoring pass to Irv Smith Jr. and a 2-point conversion throw to Justin Jefferson. That was as close as the Vikings could get.Brady was 15 of 23 without an interception. He improved to 15-4 in 19 regular-season starts following a bye.INJURIESVikings: Tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games that began in 2014. ... Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) missed his second straight game, replaced by Todd Davis. ... Tackle Brian O’Neill (eye) left in the third quarter. ... Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder) left in the second half and didn’t return.Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean (groin) was inactive. The Buccaneers didn’t announce any injuries during the game.UP NEXTVikings: return home to host Chicago next Sunday.Buccaneers: travel to Atlanta for the first of two meetings with the NFC South-rival Falcons over final three weeks of the season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press