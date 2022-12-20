Power Outages in Ukraine's Capital Continue After Drone Attacks

Electricity remained disconnected for most residents and businesses in Kyiv on Tuesday, December 20, after Russian forces sent a wave of exploding drones at Ukrainian critical infrastructure the day before.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Monday 23 Iran-made Shahed 136 self-detonating drones were seen in the sky above the capital, with Ukrainian air defense destroying 18.

State energy agency Ukrenergo said on Monday night that some of the drones hit critical infrastructure facilities, forcing emergency shutdowns in Kyiv and nine other regions of the country.

Repair crews, who often come under fire, were prioritizing critical infrastructure, and the restoration of power to households “may take a long time,” Ukrenergo warned.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday morning that some metro lines were temporarily closed due to electrical issues.

This footage shows Kyiv shrouded in dark on Tuesday morning as buses continue to run. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful