Power Outages in Baltimore County as Severe Storms Hit Maryland

Severe storms rolled through Baltimore County, Maryland, on Tuesday, July 12, downing trees and causing power outages.

This footage shows damaged power lines and snapped trees in Glen Arm.

The National Weather Service warned of severe storms carrying winds of up to 60mph around Baltimore on Tuesday evening.

More than 35,000 households lost power in Baltimore County, WJZ-TV reported citing a local electricity company. Credit: @djohn113 via Storyful