Power and Light prepares for Super Bowl

Delish

There are plenty of reasons to watch the Super Bowl. Since Super Bowl ad spots have become the Holy Grail for companies looking to promote their brand on one of the most-watched days in television, the day has become something of a championship in itself for advertising. If your generation didn't grow up quoting Budweiser's "Whassup," then you probably grew up emulating Dikembe Mutombo blocking shots in his memorable GEICO spot.