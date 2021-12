The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets released Matt Ammendola and signed Alex Kessman from the practice squad Saturday, making a change at kicker after holding an open competition this week. Ammendola was just 13 of 19 on field goal attempts this season, and he missed three of his last six attempts. “Sometimes you can get a little bit out of whack with your technique, so to speak, but he’s an ultra-talented kid,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said Friday. “He’s just got to convert when we ne