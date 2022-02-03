Power Five: Avalanche remain the class of the NHL

Justin Cuthbert runs down the top five teams in the NHL as the calendar flips to February.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Let us talk about those brief-- those small collection of really good teams briefly here on the Power Five. And we'll start with the Minnesota Wild, who been kind of floating around this area for a while. But after six straight wins and nine from 11 to begin the restart, this team is on fire. They've averaged 3.9 goals per game over their last 11-- again, nine of them being wins. Minnesota is on that cusp of being elite. I still want to see what they look like when it matters most, though.

Another team in that category is number 4-- the Toronto Maple Leafs. They've had some uneven performances the last few weeks. They haven't really been good at all. But Matthews, Marner, and Michael Bunting, have to be entering the discussion among the best lines in the NHL.

And what's interesting is that the Leafs just tried to break up that line. It didn't work. They went back to it right away. But these three-- I mean, the facilitative stuff with Bunting's great, Matthews might be the best goal scorer on the planet, and Marner might be the best passer on the planet, which is normally a good combination.

Number 3 is the Carolina Hurricanes. They're more than halfway through the season at 42 games. And they still haven't allowed more than 100 goals. They're the only team in the NHL that hasn't allowed triple digits when it comes to goal scoring.

Again, as I talked about before, I mean, we've seen regular season dominance from them. But we haven't seen them raise their level in the postseason, as much as at least we've been expecting. We've been waiting for their breakout in the postseason.

I'm still not convinced about them, at least the playoffs. The regular season? This is a truly elite team.

Number 2 is the Panthers. A little bit more of a roller coaster with them when compared to, say, Carolina. But they've got the NHL's best point total at the break, the NHL's best goal differentiable at the break, and they've got a world of possibilities, it seems, ahead of them at the trade deadline.

They are-- they are the team to watch over the next few weeks here as we lead into the trade deadline to see what they do. Are they going to-- they going to be proactive? Are they going to force teams to try and compete with them? I feel like that's the case. I think we're going to see ultra aggressiveness from Florida before the deadline because they know how good they are and they know they probably have some holes that they can fill.

Number 1, though, is the Avs, the only team I think that can truly say they are an elite team, at least in the context of history-- in the historical context. Right now, they're on a 10-game winning streak, or they were on a 10-game winning streak. It was snapped at the hands of the Arizona Coyotes, which, of course, is not what anyone saw coming. But

They've collected 32 of 34 points since the restart and won more games in January than more teams than you can count on your hand. One of those-- a lot of those inferior teams haven't done as much winning all season as the Avalanche managed to do last month in a feverish and productive January.

