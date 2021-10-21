Power Five: Avalanche and Golden Knights don't make the cut just yet
Justin Cuthbert shares his Top 5-performing teams in the NHL so far, with a couple of notable and surprising omissions.
The Hurricanes needed one tweet and just a few characters to keep the mocking -- and the rivalry -- alive.
The Ben Simmons saga took the next step on a path leading who knows where, as the point guard informed the Philadelphia 76ers he's still not "mentally ready to play."
What could Gruden mean? Your guess is as good as anyone's.
This week marked the contract extension deadline for the NBA's 2018 first-round draft class and veterans with two years remaining on their deals.
Goff won't get any special treatment on Sunday.
Nikita Kucherov's injury, Jonathan Toews's struggles, and Vladimir Tarasenko's strong start highlight this week's takeaways.
Based on The Bill Russell Scale, Dwight Howard should have made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team list.
Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Sabres, Blackhawks, Rangers and Leafs, while introducing the Power Five.
Montreal Canadiens fans are clearly still salty over Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet.
"We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship.”
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses what went wrong after a lopsided 98-83 loss to the Washington Wizards. Toronto was playing its first regular season game in Toronto in 600 days and the crowd, as VanVleet says, made it feel like a playoff game.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as Manchester United welcome second-place Liverpool to Old Trafford.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
The streaking Ravens host the Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North, just one of many intriguing games on the Week 7 NFL slate.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday's game at Miami with a knee injury. Fowler was ruled out Friday after not practicing this week. It's not clear when he was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London. Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles. The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful
The results are in and what happens now was inevitable. The top 76 players in NBA history have been announced , with the full 75th anniversary team having been revealed by the league. Now the debate begins to decide who must have been No. 77. Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Bernard King all are solid candidates. So, too, are Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Tracy McGrady, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. And so on. And so on. And so on. Fact is, no team was going to be perfect, even with the extr
Taking a look at six games on the NFL's Week 7 schedule with similar point spreads.
Yahoo Sportsbook Live returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Minty Bets and Matt Harmon.
Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing is a consummate showman. He loves to play to the crowd. His music selection for this Olympic season, however, is more intimate. The 29-year-old chose "Home" by Phillip Phillips as a tribute to his baby boy Wyatt, who he credits with making his life complete. "I didn't realize my heart wasn’t full until he came into our lives," Messing said. "The fullness of being is just incredible. You come home after a rough day on the ice and I can just pick him up … and
After an impressive CFL debut, Caleb Evans is experiencing the typical growing pains that go with being a rookie starting quarterback. The six-foot-two, 210-pound Evans threw three TD strikes in leading the Ottawa Redblacks to a 34-24 home win over the Edmonton Elks in his first CFL start Sept. 28. But in the three contests since, Evans has thrown seven interceptions and just one touchdown pass and was benched in last week's 27-16 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Evans, 23, returns under centre S