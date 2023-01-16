Power Failure Leaves Sydney Metro Commuters Stranded

A power failure resulted in delays on Sydney Metro services on Monday, January 16, leaving commuters stranded on trains, a spokesperson told Storyful.

Sydney Metro said emergency brakes were activated on a number of trains as a result of the power outage, requiring a technician to reset them manually.

“Unfortunately this resulted in significant delays across the network,” the spokesperson said. “We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Footage by Maddi Jagelman shows passengers seated in a dark train at Norwest station.

“So it’s been an hour and 20 minutes since the metro stopped working at Norwest…now we have no power and no air,” Jagelman tweeted.

The Sydney Metro spokesperson said two trains “were held on the network for a period of time before the trains were able to be moved to a station platform where passengers safely disembarked.”

They said Sydney Metro and the network operator would investigate the incident, adding that the “delay in disembarking passengers is not acceptable.” Credit: Maddi Jagelman via Storyful