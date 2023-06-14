Powell says inflation risks remains as Fed pauses hikes

STORY: "The risks to inflation are the upside still," Powell said in a press conference following the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which saw officials hold off on rate rises for the first time since they started jacking up rates in March 2022.

Powell added nearly all Fed officials expect more rate rises this year, and he noted that even as officials have not decided what they will do with rates at coming meetings, the July FOMC gathering is a "live meeting" which could bring another rate increase.