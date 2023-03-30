Poverty on the rise in Lebanon amid deep economic crisis
Lebanon has been drowning in a series of crises since 2019. The economic, banking and political systems are in tailspin and the national currency has lost 98 percent of its value. With inflation in three-figure percentages for the third year running, eight out of 10 inhabitants now live under the poverty line. Fleeing Lebanon, illegally or not, is becoming more and more common, with many residents no longer able to continue a life of poverty. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Jack Colmer Gale.
