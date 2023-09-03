Poudre Wilderness Volunteers need more volunteers
Ottawa police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a wedding reception that left two Toronto men dead and injured six others.Acting Duty Insp. Amy Bond said police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the city's south end. The victims were attending a reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.Four hours after the reported shots, police stated there were no further t
Joe Biggs made jailhouse phone call to complain about prison food and ask for donations to support his family
Neo-Nazi groups held Labor Day weekend rallies in Orlando. They paraded swastika flags and performed the Nazi salute while harassing passersby.
The Calgary Police Service says around 150 people were initially involved in the clash before it was de-escalated.
LETHBRIDGE — The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a woman's death which police say happened after she'd been released from hospital into their custody. The Lethbridge Police Service says the 31-year-old was arrested late Friday in connection with an aggravated assault, and they say she was "highly impaired by unknown substances" at the time. Police say that after an assessment by EMS, she was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital and remained there under the care of med
Residents of northwestern P.E.I said they felt unnerved Saturday after a woman was attacked by a man wielding a sword at Seacow Pond Beach the night before.RCMP are asking residents to continue to be vigilant as they continue to search for the man, who fled on foot Friday night after the incident at about 9:30 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw an individual going through yards in the area.The suspect, described as five feet 10 inches tall and last seen wearing a dark surgical mask and possibly
Video shows the moment English-speaking volunteers fighting for Ukraine stormed a Russian trench, firing machine guns and throwing grenades.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid more than 250 charges this long weekend as it continues its enforcement blitz at an illegal car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont.On Friday, officers handed out roughly 97 tickets as they began cracking down on the planned car rally over the Labour Day long weekend, OPP said. On Saturday, an additional 160 charges were laid as of 2:00 p.m., the force said in a news release.Of those issued Friday, police say they include charges for Highway Traffic Act violations, sus
Detained in Dubai for 5 years over a legal dispute, US Army veteran Robert Dobbs, 55, is losing hope he'll be reunited with his family in Wisconsin.
OTTAWA — A weekend wedding celebration in Ottawa morphed into a homicide investigation after a shooting left two men dead and six people injured, city police said Sunday. Officers were called to the Infinity Convention Centre after shots rang out shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, police said. Residents living in the area reported hearing between 20 and 25 gunshots at the time. Ottawa Police Acting Insp. Amy Bond said the shooting took place outside the convention centre, adding all
Diplo took to Instagram to let fans know that he and Chris Rock escaped the Burning Man festival after rain storms in Nevada led to road closures.
The Ontario police service posted a video on social media, collabing with the driver's original video claiming officers wouldn't catch him.
Ontario is looking for a developer keen to build more than 400 housing units at the future home of an Ontario Line station, but the lack of commitment to make any of the units affordable has its critics concerned. The site at King and Bathurst streets is the first of several that has come up for sale along the future Ontario line. Several sites like this one have received a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) and are part of the provincial government's Transit Oriented Communities plan that aims to i
An Ontario judge stayed sexual assault charges against a former cadet major Friday after the alleged victim decided to walk away from the case over an "expansive" request by the defence to obtain records that included her counsellor's files.Ontario Court of Justice Judge Jennifer Woollcombe stayed three courts of sexual assault against Kenneth Richards, 70, a former major with the Cadet Organizations Administration and Training Service (COATS). The charges were initially filed by the Canadian Fo
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersAfter spending 128 days in a tiny punishment cell, anti-Putin dissident Alexei Navalny wrote to the man who might best understand his torment. The letter was addressed to Natan Sharansky, a rebel from the Soviet era, who holds the record for the most days locked up in a Russian solitary confinement cell.Sharansky spent 405 days in a punishment cell before making history as the first political prisoner to be released as part of Mikhail
The woman was outside in an east Modesto neighborhood when she was set upon by neighbors’ two large dogs, police report.
Ms Franke allegedly papered over her home’s windows and would spend weeks away while her children fended for themselves
REGINA — While Saskatchewan's top Mountie says policing hasn't dramatically changed since last year's mass stabbing on a First Nation, what has is the RCMP's relationship with the community. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said James Smith Cree Nation's new security team has become an extra set of eyes and ears, working closely with RCMP should officers need to be called in. The 28-member security team was established months after Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from one home to another and a
SEACOW POND, P.E.I. — Mounties in Prince Edward Island were searching for a suspect on Saturday after two people were attacked by a man wielding a sword at a beach the previous evening. Police said a man wearing a dark surgical mask and carrying a sword approached three people at Seacow Pond, a rural community on the western tip of the Island, on Friday. They allege the suspect attacked a woman and a youth before fleeing on foot. "This person is not yet in custody and the investigation is contin
The district attorney's office has decided not to prosecute an East L.A. deputy accused of stealing $500 in poker chips during a traffic stop after the driver who sparked the investigation said he feared retaliation from "deputy gangs."