Potter: Wright traffic stop 'went chaotic'
Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter takes the stand at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. (Dec. 17)
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
The NBA and NBPA want players to undergo testing more often during the holidays.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the change. Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of
Taking a look at a few games on the Week 15 NFL slate with similar point spreads.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames announced centre Mikael Backlund and another member of the team's support staff have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, bringing the number of people sidelined in the organization to 32. A total of 19 players and 13 club employees are currently in isolation for a team that's been hit hard by a coronavirus outbreak. Calgary had already seen four games postponed through Saturday. The league announced Friday it was also postponing Calgary's Dec. 21 game versus