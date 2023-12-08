Potentially dangerous chemicals being removed from West Louisville site

The New Voice of Ukraine

Ukraine's supporters in the U.S. were shocked when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suddenly canceled his planned online address to the House of Representatives during a closed-door meeting on Dec. 5, just a day before a crucial vote on a support package for Kyiv amounting to over $61 billion, argued Voice of America (VOA) Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Radio NV on Dec. 6.