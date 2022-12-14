'Potent' Winter Storm Creates Whiteout Conditions in Deadwood, South Dakota
A “potent” winter storm slammed Deadwood, South Dakota, on Tuesday, December 13. leading the South Dakota Department of Transportation to close an interstate in the region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and forecasted blizzard conditions in the area through Thursday.
Footage captured by Eric Bergh shows snow continuing to fall on already snow-covered streets and cars in Deadwood. Credit: Eric Bergh via Storyful