Potatoes with a purpose: Local church working to combat food insecurity

The Canadian Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A slumping Dak Prescott has become a danger to comfortable fourth-quarter leads for the Dallas Cowboys in the star quarterback’s first $40 million season. A team long identified by offense can thank the defense for a three-game lead in the NFC East with four to go after a 27-20 victory at Washington. It was a second consecutive road victory that would have been easier with points instead of picks from Prescott late. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has two sub-60 pa