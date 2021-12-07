Keep holiday gatherings small in face of omicron variant, Ontario science adviser says

The Canadian Press

China will ice a men's hockey team at the Beijing Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday the hosts have been given the green light following a council meeting in Zurich. "The council confirmed that it will uphold the decision by the 2018 IIHF Congress to grant the Chinese men's national team a host qualification position in the 2022 Olympic Games," the federation said in a brief statement. China opens the tournament Feb. 10 against the United States before playing Ge