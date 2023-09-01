Poster with PSNI officers' details found in bus shelter after major data leak
Police in Northern Ireland are investigating after a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter in County Derry.
VANCOUVER — There's a stark contrast between public perception and the reality of how homeless people spend money, says a researcher who gave 50 homeless people in British Columbia $7,500 each to do with as they wished. Instead of blowing the windfall on "temptation goods", such as alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, they spent it on rent, clothing and food, the study led by University of British Columbia researcher Jiaying Zhao found. The handout even generated a net saving of almost $800 per recipie
A factory worker attacked his colleague six times with blows to the head with the sharp edge of a hammer.
OLIVER, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia's southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver. The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found "well up on shore." They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication tha
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group were sentenced to more than a decade each in prison Thursday for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl were the second and third longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. They wer
The disgraced lawyer and convicted murderer provided audio for an upcoming documentary, officials say.
A 24-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., woman who was the subject of an RCMP public alert has been found and is safe, according to police.The man she was believed to be with when she went missing, Garret Sahm, 28, is still at large and wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.Police say Sahm is "extremely violent." He is described as:WhiteFive feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 135 poundsWith receding brown hair and hazel eyes.An
A janitor at a North York school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, police say.Officers were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area in May 2023 for a report that a student was sexually assaulted by a custodian of the school, Toronto police said in a news release on Thursday.Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which is made up of specialized child abuse investigators from the Toronto Police Service in partnership with several commu
Police discovered the bodies after conducting a welfare check at the house
Hours after entering a plea of not guilty in the Georgia election interference case, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion to sever his case from other defendants who have requested a speedy trial. The moves comes after a judge last week set a trial date of Oct. 23 for co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who had requested a speedy trial -- prompting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wiilis to reiterate her desire to try all of the case's 19 defendants together. In the filing on Thursday, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said that he "will not have sufficient time to prepare" for the case by Oct. 23.
A British Columbia woman assaulted by a Kelowna Mountie during a wellness check more than three years ago says she's disappointed the officer received a conditional discharge and probation this week, calling the sentencing "a slap on the wrist." Mona Wang was a nursing student at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus in January 2020, when Const. Lacy Browning dragged her from her apartment after Wang's boyfriend asked police to check on her well-being. Surveillance video disclosed as part of
Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, along with two others, will be sentenced for murder, while three other defendants will be sentenced for manslaughter.
Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of Evangaline Gunter in Tennessee.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man’s house must stand trial. Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after hearing from several witnesses at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degr
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requeste
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two men incarcerated at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail say inmates are struggling with hopelessness, desperation and worsening mental health as they allegedly spend days locked in their cellblocks without family visits, counselling or trips outside. Kevin Reid said men inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary feel they can't show any vulnerability or emotion. As their distress grows, they have nobody to turn to about their mental state. "To be honest, there are guys here wh
An influx of more than 70,000 asylum claimants has arrived in Canada so far this year, and advocates are warning that more forced migration globally and the housing crisis are combining to squeeze groups trying to provide emergency shelter.
Vancouver police say they have solved a series of cold-case sexual assaults dating back 14 years, leading to the arrest of a suspect in Saskatchewan. Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Wilson told a briefing that 45-year-old Arturo Garcia Gorjon has been linked to four "blitz-style" assaults in Vancouver from July 1, 2009, to Christmas Eve 2010. She says Gorjon, who is believed to live in Vancouver but travels for work, went before a judge and has been released with conditions. Wilson says he was only
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
RCMP in Digby, N.S., are looking for suspects in an alleged theft and assault of a lobster harvester from the Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this month in St. Mary's Bay.The Mounties say four people stole a crate full of lobster worth $400 from a boat at the Weymouth North wharf near Digby on Aug. 2.When confronted by the owner, a Sipekne'katik woman, they dumped the lobster into the water and allegedly threw the empty crate at the owner hitting her on the arm.The victim was uninjured.The de
Brett Alan Rotella, 34, is accused of forcefully entering the walkway and assaulting law enforcement who shot rubber bullets at his feet.